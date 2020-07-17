All apartments in Columbus
1317 21st Street

1317 21st Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1985950
Location

1317 21st Street, Columbus, GA 31901

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$919

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1480 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Come tour this three bed, one bath home today! This unit has 1480 square feet of space, and minutes away from I-185. Pet friendly.

Take advantage of our self-showing tour with our Rently app. Click the Schedule a Tour or Check Availability button on this page and you’ll be able to see this home ASAP.

BONUS: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

BE AWARE: Scams are operating in this region. Email leasing.georgia@greatjones.co to contact an official Great Jones representative about this property. Great Jones will never advertise on Craigslist, ask you to wire money, or ask you to keep the key to the home for move in.

This property comes in as-is condition. If this property is part of a homeowner’s association, additional fees may apply. This property does not accept Section 8 vouchers.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1317 21st Street have any available units?
1317 21st Street has a unit available for $919 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbus, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 1317 21st Street currently offering any rent specials?
1317 21st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1317 21st Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1317 21st Street is pet friendly.
Does 1317 21st Street offer parking?
No, 1317 21st Street does not offer parking.
Does 1317 21st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1317 21st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1317 21st Street have a pool?
No, 1317 21st Street does not have a pool.
Does 1317 21st Street have accessible units?
No, 1317 21st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1317 21st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1317 21st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1317 21st Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1317 21st Street does not have units with air conditioning.
