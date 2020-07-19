All apartments in Columbia County
Columbia County, GA
521 Sagebrush Trl
Last updated July 12 2020

521 Sagebrush Trl

521 Sagebrush Trail · No Longer Available
Location

521 Sagebrush Trail, Columbia County, GA 30813

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
playground
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
playground
pool
521 Sagebrush Trl Available 08/01/20 Large House in Amazing Neighborhood! - Large House in Amazing Neighborhood! Crawford Creek is one of the premier neighborhoods in the heart of Columbia County! Plenty of amenities that include 2 Pools, Playground, Walking Trails, Sidewalks, Neighborhood Clubhouse and more! This large 5 Bedroom 2.5 B bath with Large Bonus room is perfect for your family! Master is on the Main Level with Large Master Bath! Open Concept downstairs and a Formal Dining Room and Office complete the downstairs! As you walk upstairs you are greeted by 4 Additional Bedrooms and a Bonus Room! Beautiful Screened in Covered Patio and Large Fenced backyard are perfect for entertaining! The entire house will be repainted at end of July!

To schedule your private showing please call or text Marcelo Escanuela at 631-766-2967

To apply please visit www.rentbhgaugusta.com

(RLNE5503302)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

