Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse playground pool

521 Sagebrush Trl Available 08/01/20 Large House in Amazing Neighborhood! - Large House in Amazing Neighborhood! Crawford Creek is one of the premier neighborhoods in the heart of Columbia County! Plenty of amenities that include 2 Pools, Playground, Walking Trails, Sidewalks, Neighborhood Clubhouse and more! This large 5 Bedroom 2.5 B bath with Large Bonus room is perfect for your family! Master is on the Main Level with Large Master Bath! Open Concept downstairs and a Formal Dining Room and Office complete the downstairs! As you walk upstairs you are greeted by 4 Additional Bedrooms and a Bonus Room! Beautiful Screened in Covered Patio and Large Fenced backyard are perfect for entertaining! The entire house will be repainted at end of July!



(RLNE5503302)