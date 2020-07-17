All apartments in Columbia County
Last updated July 2 2020 at 7:32 AM

502 Cranberry Cir

502 Cranberry Circle · (706) 922-9045
Location

502 Cranberry Circle, Columbia County, GA 30813

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1996 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
502 Cranberry Circle is a beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom two-story home located in Grovetown! This home is just minutes away from Ft. Gordon, schools, and stores/restaurants. The foyer opens to the sitting room and leads into the living room. In the kitchen, you will find stainless appliances such as the refrigerator, dishwasher, vent-hood microwave, and electric stove. The kitchen has spacious cabinets, a pantry, and granite counters, and overlooks the dining area and backyard. The main level of this home has the walk-in laundry room and half bath, while the bedrooms and bathrooms are upstairs. The backyard is spacious enough to relax with the open patio area!

Pet Policy: No cats, no outside dogs, inside dogs 15 lbs or less, no vicious breeds, 2 pet limit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 502 Cranberry Cir have any available units?
502 Cranberry Cir has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 502 Cranberry Cir have?
Some of 502 Cranberry Cir's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 502 Cranberry Cir currently offering any rent specials?
502 Cranberry Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 502 Cranberry Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 502 Cranberry Cir is pet friendly.
Does 502 Cranberry Cir offer parking?
Yes, 502 Cranberry Cir offers parking.
Does 502 Cranberry Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 502 Cranberry Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 502 Cranberry Cir have a pool?
Yes, 502 Cranberry Cir has a pool.
Does 502 Cranberry Cir have accessible units?
No, 502 Cranberry Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 502 Cranberry Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 502 Cranberry Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 502 Cranberry Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 502 Cranberry Cir has units with air conditioning.
