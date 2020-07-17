502 Cranberry Cir

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage

502 Cranberry Circle is a beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom two-story home located in Grovetown! This home is just minutes away from Ft. Gordon, schools, and stores/restaurants. The foyer opens to the sitting room and leads into the living room. In the kitchen, you will find stainless appliances such as the refrigerator, dishwasher, vent-hood microwave, and electric stove. The kitchen has spacious cabinets, a pantry, and granite counters, and overlooks the dining area and backyard. The main level of this home has the walk-in laundry room and half bath, while the bedrooms and bathrooms are upstairs. The backyard is spacious enough to relax with the open patio area!



Pet Policy: No cats, no outside dogs, inside dogs 15 lbs or less, no vicious breeds, 2 pet limit.