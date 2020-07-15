All apartments in Columbia County
Find more places like 1315 Eldrick Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbia County, GA
/
1315 Eldrick Lane
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:41 PM

1315 Eldrick Lane

1315 Eldrick Lane · (706) 833-4663
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1315 Eldrick Lane, Columbia County, GA 30813

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Less than 1 year old brand new home 2750 sf home that features an open floor plan with 9 ft smooth ceilings, Hardwood floors in the foyer & extended foyer area, as well as the powder room, kitchen,breakfast area, great room formal living room and formal dining room. Kitchen has granite counter-tops, Grey subway tiled back-splash and island. Arched openings on main level, coffered ceilings in dining room/family room and vaulted ceilings in your upstairs bedrooms.The extra large owner's suite offers a large over-sized closet, garden tub, separate tiled shower and dual vanity. Outside of the home has a 10 x 12 rear covered porch and fenced yard. AMENITY COMMUNITY WITH POOL & PLAYGROUND..MINUTES FROM FORT GORDON...AND TOP RATED COLUMBIA COUNTY SCHOOLS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1315 Eldrick Lane have any available units?
1315 Eldrick Lane has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1315 Eldrick Lane have?
Some of 1315 Eldrick Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1315 Eldrick Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1315 Eldrick Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1315 Eldrick Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1315 Eldrick Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia County.
Does 1315 Eldrick Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1315 Eldrick Lane offers parking.
Does 1315 Eldrick Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1315 Eldrick Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1315 Eldrick Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1315 Eldrick Lane has a pool.
Does 1315 Eldrick Lane have accessible units?
No, 1315 Eldrick Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1315 Eldrick Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1315 Eldrick Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1315 Eldrick Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1315 Eldrick Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1315 Eldrick Lane?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Shenandoah Ridge
4079 River Watch Pkwy
Martinez, GA 30907
Petersburg Square
138 Cedar Ln
Martinez, GA 30907
Riverstone
101 Halton Dr
Grovetown, GA 30813
Ansley At Town Center
1000 Alder Way
Evans, GA 30809
Saddle Creek on Washington
650 Thoroughbred Lane
Evans, GA 30809
Lakeside on Riverwatch
4300 Riverwatch Parkway
Martinez, GA 30907
Sterlington
205 Woodward Dr
Grovetown, GA 30813
The Haven at Reed Creek
303 Wave Hl
Martinez, GA 30907

Similar Pages

Columbia County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Augusta, GAAiken, SCMartinez, GA
Evans, GAGreenwood, SCGrovetown, GA
North Augusta, SCNewberry, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Augusta Technical CollegeUniversity of South Carolina-Aiken
Augusta University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity