1315 Eldrick Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Less than 1 year old brand new home 2750 sf home that features an open floor plan with 9 ft smooth ceilings, Hardwood floors in the foyer & extended foyer area, as well as the powder room, kitchen,breakfast area, great room formal living room and formal dining room. Kitchen has granite counter-tops, Grey subway tiled back-splash and island. Arched openings on main level, coffered ceilings in dining room/family room and vaulted ceilings in your upstairs bedrooms.The extra large owner's suite offers a large over-sized closet, garden tub, separate tiled shower and dual vanity. Outside of the home has a 10 x 12 rear covered porch and fenced yard. AMENITY COMMUNITY WITH POOL & PLAYGROUND..MINUTES FROM FORT GORDON...AND TOP RATED COLUMBIA COUNTY SCHOOLS