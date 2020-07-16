All apartments in Columbia County
1147 Indian Springs Trail
1147 Indian Springs Trail

1147 Indian Springs Trail · (706) 306-0219
Location

1147 Indian Springs Trail, Columbia County, GA 30813

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2613 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
$1650/mo. Available NOW! Corner lot, over 2600sf in Indian Springs. This home offers 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Hardwood flooring throughout foyer, living room with fireplace, eat-in kitchen and dining room. The spacious eat-in kitchen is open to a sitting area with built-in desk additional fireplace! Kitchen also includes two pantries, breakfast bar, garbage disposal and appliances: smooth top range, built-in microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator. The owner's suite downstairs has trey ceiling, bay window and access to the back screened-in porch. His and her walk-in closets, double vanities, jetted tub, and separate tiled shower. Catwalk overlooking living room and three guest rooms upstairs with Jack-and-Jill bathroom. Other features include: Landry room downstairs with utility sink and cabinets, blinds throughout, two car side-entry garage and large fenced in backyard with additional patio area. Small dog is allowed, sorry, no cats. Neighborhood includes pool access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1147 Indian Springs Trail have any available units?
1147 Indian Springs Trail has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1147 Indian Springs Trail have?
Some of 1147 Indian Springs Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1147 Indian Springs Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1147 Indian Springs Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1147 Indian Springs Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 1147 Indian Springs Trail is pet friendly.
Does 1147 Indian Springs Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1147 Indian Springs Trail offers parking.
Does 1147 Indian Springs Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1147 Indian Springs Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1147 Indian Springs Trail have a pool?
Yes, 1147 Indian Springs Trail has a pool.
Does 1147 Indian Springs Trail have accessible units?
No, 1147 Indian Springs Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1147 Indian Springs Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1147 Indian Springs Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 1147 Indian Springs Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 1147 Indian Springs Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
