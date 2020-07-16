1147 Indian Springs Trail

Amenities

$1650/mo. Available NOW! Corner lot, over 2600sf in Indian Springs. This home offers 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Hardwood flooring throughout foyer, living room with fireplace, eat-in kitchen and dining room. The spacious eat-in kitchen is open to a sitting area with built-in desk additional fireplace! Kitchen also includes two pantries, breakfast bar, garbage disposal and appliances: smooth top range, built-in microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator. The owner's suite downstairs has trey ceiling, bay window and access to the back screened-in porch. His and her walk-in closets, double vanities, jetted tub, and separate tiled shower. Catwalk overlooking living room and three guest rooms upstairs with Jack-and-Jill bathroom. Other features include: Landry room downstairs with utility sink and cabinets, blinds throughout, two car side-entry garage and large fenced in backyard with additional patio area. Small dog is allowed, sorry, no cats. Neighborhood includes pool access.