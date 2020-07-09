All apartments in College Park
Beautiful Apartment Rental Building Close to Atlanta Airport. Must see
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

Beautiful Apartment Rental Building Close to Atlanta Airport. Must see

2900 Camp Creek Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

2900 Camp Creek Parkway, College Park, GA 30337
College Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
playground
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
alarm system
car wash area
clubhouse
on-site laundry
playground
pool
bbq/grill
Southern Heights has affordable, large one and two bedroom garden apartments. Large closet space and private patio,sundecks, and/ or balconies are available. Gas cooking and full sized dishwashers are in every apartment. Here at Southern Heights you can enjoy our beautiful wooded setting with complete landscaping, sparkling swimming pool, on site laundry facilites, alarm systems, grill areas, playground. Conveniently located near I-85, MARTA, Hartsfield International Airport and Camp Creek Marketplace, Walgreens, Wal-Mart,Target,Publix, Greenbrier Mall, and Southlake Mall. Southern Heights school district is Fulton County which includes: Harriet Tubman Elementary, Woodland Middle School, and Tri-Cities High School.

Our community offers great amenities such as a sparkling swimming pool with a waterfall, two convenient clothes care centers, car care center, and a beautiful clubhouse. Our apartment features fully equipped kitchens, abundant closet space, and designer wall coverings in select apartments.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Beautiful Apartment Rental Building Close to Atlanta Airport. Must see have any available units?
Beautiful Apartment Rental Building Close to Atlanta Airport. Must see doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in College Park, GA.
What amenities does Beautiful Apartment Rental Building Close to Atlanta Airport. Must see have?
Some of Beautiful Apartment Rental Building Close to Atlanta Airport. Must see's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Beautiful Apartment Rental Building Close to Atlanta Airport. Must see currently offering any rent specials?
Beautiful Apartment Rental Building Close to Atlanta Airport. Must see is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Beautiful Apartment Rental Building Close to Atlanta Airport. Must see pet-friendly?
No, Beautiful Apartment Rental Building Close to Atlanta Airport. Must see is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Park.
Does Beautiful Apartment Rental Building Close to Atlanta Airport. Must see offer parking?
No, Beautiful Apartment Rental Building Close to Atlanta Airport. Must see does not offer parking.
Does Beautiful Apartment Rental Building Close to Atlanta Airport. Must see have units with washers and dryers?
No, Beautiful Apartment Rental Building Close to Atlanta Airport. Must see does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Beautiful Apartment Rental Building Close to Atlanta Airport. Must see have a pool?
Yes, Beautiful Apartment Rental Building Close to Atlanta Airport. Must see has a pool.
Does Beautiful Apartment Rental Building Close to Atlanta Airport. Must see have accessible units?
No, Beautiful Apartment Rental Building Close to Atlanta Airport. Must see does not have accessible units.
Does Beautiful Apartment Rental Building Close to Atlanta Airport. Must see have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Beautiful Apartment Rental Building Close to Atlanta Airport. Must see has units with dishwashers.
Does Beautiful Apartment Rental Building Close to Atlanta Airport. Must see have units with air conditioning?
No, Beautiful Apartment Rental Building Close to Atlanta Airport. Must see does not have units with air conditioning.

