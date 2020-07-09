Beautiful Apartment Rental Building Close to Atlanta Airport. Must see

Amenities

Southern Heights has affordable, large one and two bedroom garden apartments. Large closet space and private patio,sundecks, and/ or balconies are available. Gas cooking and full sized dishwashers are in every apartment. Here at Southern Heights you can enjoy our beautiful wooded setting with complete landscaping, sparkling swimming pool, on site laundry facilites, alarm systems, grill areas, playground. Conveniently located near I-85, MARTA, Hartsfield International Airport and Camp Creek Marketplace, Walgreens, Wal-Mart,Target,Publix, Greenbrier Mall, and Southlake Mall. Southern Heights school district is Fulton County which includes: Harriet Tubman Elementary, Woodland Middle School, and Tri-Cities High School.



Our community offers great amenities such as a sparkling swimming pool with a waterfall, two convenient clothes care centers, car care center, and a beautiful clubhouse. Our apartment features fully equipped kitchens, abundant closet space, and designer wall coverings in select apartments.