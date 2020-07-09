Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in College Park
Find more places like 5260 Hanover Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
College Park, GA
/
5260 Hanover Street
Last updated April 18 2019 at 4:47 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5260 Hanover Street
5260 Hanover Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
College Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
5260 Hanover Street, College Park, GA 30349
Amenities
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
ÃÂ Newer home with new flooring and fresh paint, beautiful ÃÂ fireplace, very spacious bedrooms, 2-car auto garage, upstairsÃÂ den and updated kitchen.ÃÂ Great Location!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5260 Hanover Street have any available units?
5260 Hanover Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
College Park, GA
.
Is 5260 Hanover Street currently offering any rent specials?
5260 Hanover Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5260 Hanover Street pet-friendly?
No, 5260 Hanover Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in College Park
.
Does 5260 Hanover Street offer parking?
Yes, 5260 Hanover Street offers parking.
Does 5260 Hanover Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5260 Hanover Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5260 Hanover Street have a pool?
No, 5260 Hanover Street does not have a pool.
Does 5260 Hanover Street have accessible units?
No, 5260 Hanover Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5260 Hanover Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5260 Hanover Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5260 Hanover Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5260 Hanover Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Meadow View
6030 Riverdale Rd
College Park, GA 30296
The Life at Avery Park
2609 Charlestown Drive
College Park, GA 30337
Legacy Ridge
5750 Buffington Rd
College Park, GA 30349
The Life at Harrington Park
2800 Camp Creek Parkway
College Park, GA 30337
Similar Pages
College Park 1 Bedrooms
College Park 2 Bedrooms
College Park Apartments with Pool
College Park Dog Friendly Apartments
College Park Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Duluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Newnan, GA
Decatur, GA
Stockbridge, GA
McDonough, GA
Woodstock, GA
Canton, GA
Norcross, GA
Vinings, GA
Milton, GA
Lithia Springs, GA
Cartersville, GA
LaGrange, GA
Doraville, GA
Fayetteville, GA
Riverdale, GA
Villa Rica, GA
Austell, GA
Fairburn, GA
Jonesboro, GA
Cumming, GA
Scottdale, GA
Druid Hills, GA
Holly Springs, GA
Buford, GA
Lilburn, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Emory University
Georgia State University
LaGrange College
Life University