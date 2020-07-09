All apartments in College Park
5260 Hanover Street
5260 Hanover Street

5260 Hanover Street · No Longer Available
5260 Hanover Street, College Park, GA 30349

garage
recently renovated
fireplace
fireplace
recently renovated
garage
ÃÂ Newer home with new flooring and fresh paint, beautiful ÃÂ fireplace, very spacious bedrooms, 2-car auto garage, upstairsÃÂ  den and updated kitchen.ÃÂ  Great Location!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 5260 Hanover Street have any available units?
5260 Hanover Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in College Park, GA.
Is 5260 Hanover Street currently offering any rent specials?
5260 Hanover Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5260 Hanover Street pet-friendly?
No, 5260 Hanover Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Park.
Does 5260 Hanover Street offer parking?
Yes, 5260 Hanover Street offers parking.
Does 5260 Hanover Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5260 Hanover Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5260 Hanover Street have a pool?
No, 5260 Hanover Street does not have a pool.
Does 5260 Hanover Street have accessible units?
No, 5260 Hanover Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5260 Hanover Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5260 Hanover Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5260 Hanover Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5260 Hanover Street does not have units with air conditioning.

