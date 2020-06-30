All apartments in College Park
4586 Greensprings Rd

4586 Greensprings Road · No Longer Available
Location

4586 Greensprings Road, College Park, GA 30337
College Park

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. This home is on the Rently lockbox system. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4586 Greensprings Rd have any available units?
4586 Greensprings Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in College Park, GA.
What amenities does 4586 Greensprings Rd have?
Some of 4586 Greensprings Rd's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4586 Greensprings Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4586 Greensprings Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4586 Greensprings Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4586 Greensprings Rd is pet friendly.
Does 4586 Greensprings Rd offer parking?
No, 4586 Greensprings Rd does not offer parking.
Does 4586 Greensprings Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4586 Greensprings Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4586 Greensprings Rd have a pool?
Yes, 4586 Greensprings Rd has a pool.
Does 4586 Greensprings Rd have accessible units?
No, 4586 Greensprings Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4586 Greensprings Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4586 Greensprings Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 4586 Greensprings Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 4586 Greensprings Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

