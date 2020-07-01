All apartments in College Park
Find more places like 3668 Madison St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
College Park, GA
/
3668 Madison St
Last updated December 15 2019 at 5:14 PM

3668 Madison St

3668 Madison Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
College Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3668 Madison Street, College Park, GA 30337
College Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
HUGE REDUCTION!! Holiday Move-In Special! $1900 for a Move-in by 11/30. Sign a 18 or 30 month lease term. New, Smells New, It's Brand NEW! Never lived in Luxury Beauty, waiting for you to arrive! Rocking chair front porch living near historic College Park. Convenient to Marta & airport. Walk to Woodward & easy access to I-85, 15 min to dwntwn Atlanta. The Knox floorplan features 4 bedrooms/2.5 bathrooms that boast an open kitchen with island, all stainless steel GE appliances including refrigerator, granite countertops and hardwood floors. Spacious living area w/ cozy fireplace. Spacious Master Bedroom w/ Master spa bath feat. a double vanity, separate shower and garden tub. Secondary bedrooms are spacious w/ ample closet space Three of the four bedrooms with walk-in closets. 2 car garage. Ready for you to Move right on in! Please Call directly at 404-609-1929 and FOLLOW PROMPTS TO SCHEDULE SHOWING W/ OUR SHOMOJO SYSTEM. THANK YOU! Agent Name: Arvis Sullivan

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3668 Madison St have any available units?
3668 Madison St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in College Park, GA.
What amenities does 3668 Madison St have?
Some of 3668 Madison St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3668 Madison St currently offering any rent specials?
3668 Madison St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3668 Madison St pet-friendly?
No, 3668 Madison St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Park.
Does 3668 Madison St offer parking?
Yes, 3668 Madison St offers parking.
Does 3668 Madison St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3668 Madison St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3668 Madison St have a pool?
No, 3668 Madison St does not have a pool.
Does 3668 Madison St have accessible units?
No, 3668 Madison St does not have accessible units.
Does 3668 Madison St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3668 Madison St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3668 Madison St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3668 Madison St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Move Cross Country
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Meadow View
6030 Riverdale Rd
College Park, GA 30296
The Life at Harrington Park
2800 Camp Creek Parkway
College Park, GA 30337
Legacy Ridge
5750 Buffington Rd
College Park, GA 30349
The Life at Avery Park
2609 Charlestown Drive
College Park, GA 30337

Similar Pages

College Park 1 BedroomsCollege Park 2 Bedrooms
College Park Apartments with PoolCollege Park Dog Friendly Apartments
College Park Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GALaGrange, GADoraville, GA
Fayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLaGrange College
Life University