3642 Howard Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

HUGE REDUCTION!! Holiday Move-In Special! $1900 for a Move-in by 11/30. Sign a 18 or 30 month lease term. Looks New, Smells New, It's Brand NEW! Never lived in Luxury Beauty, waiting for you to arrive! Near historic College Park. Convenient to Marta & airport. Walk to Woodward & easy access to I-85, 15 min to dwntwn Atlanta. The Colin C floorplan features 4 bedrooms/2.5 bathrooms that boasts an open 36" gray cabinet kitchen, all stainless steel GE appliances including refrigerator, granite countertops and hardwood floors. Spacious living area w/ cozy fireplace. Spacious Master Bedroom w/ Master spa bath feat. a double vanity, separate shower and garden tub. Secondary bedrooms are spacious w/ ample closet space. Washer/Dryer Incl. 2 car garage. Ready for you to Move right on in! Please Call directly at 404-609-1929 and FOLLOW PROMPTS TO SCHEDULE SHOWING W/ OUR SHOMOJO SYSTEM. THANK YOU! Agent Name: Arvis Sullivan