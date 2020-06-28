All apartments in College Park
Find more places like 3642 Howard Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
College Park, GA
/
3642 Howard Drive
Last updated December 23 2019 at 5:23 PM

3642 Howard Drive

3642 Howard Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
College Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3642 Howard Drive, College Park, GA 30337
College Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
HUGE REDUCTION!! Holiday Move-In Special! $1900 for a Move-in by 11/30. Sign a 18 or 30 month lease term. Looks New, Smells New, It's Brand NEW! Never lived in Luxury Beauty, waiting for you to arrive! Near historic College Park. Convenient to Marta & airport. Walk to Woodward & easy access to I-85, 15 min to dwntwn Atlanta. The Colin C floorplan features 4 bedrooms/2.5 bathrooms that boasts an open 36" gray cabinet kitchen, all stainless steel GE appliances including refrigerator, granite countertops and hardwood floors. Spacious living area w/ cozy fireplace. Spacious Master Bedroom w/ Master spa bath feat. a double vanity, separate shower and garden tub. Secondary bedrooms are spacious w/ ample closet space. Washer/Dryer Incl. 2 car garage. Ready for you to Move right on in! Please Call directly at 404-609-1929 and FOLLOW PROMPTS TO SCHEDULE SHOWING W/ OUR SHOMOJO SYSTEM. THANK YOU! Agent Name: Arvis Sullivan

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3642 Howard Drive have any available units?
3642 Howard Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in College Park, GA.
What amenities does 3642 Howard Drive have?
Some of 3642 Howard Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3642 Howard Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3642 Howard Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3642 Howard Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3642 Howard Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Park.
Does 3642 Howard Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3642 Howard Drive offers parking.
Does 3642 Howard Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3642 Howard Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3642 Howard Drive have a pool?
No, 3642 Howard Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3642 Howard Drive have accessible units?
No, 3642 Howard Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3642 Howard Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3642 Howard Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3642 Howard Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3642 Howard Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Legacy Ridge
5750 Buffington Rd
College Park, GA 30349
Meadow View
6030 Riverdale Rd
College Park, GA 30296
The Life at Harrington Park
2800 Camp Creek Parkway
College Park, GA 30337
The Life at Avery Park
2609 Charlestown Drive
College Park, GA 30337

Similar Pages

College Park 1 BedroomsCollege Park 2 Bedrooms
College Park Apartments with PoolCollege Park Dog Friendly Apartments
College Park Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GALaGrange, GADoraville, GA
Fayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLaGrange College
Life University