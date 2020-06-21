All apartments in College Park
Find more places like 3392 Washington Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
College Park, GA
/
3392 Washington Road
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:24 AM

3392 Washington Road

3392 Washington Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
College Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3392 Washington Road, College Park, GA 30337
College Park

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Don't be fooled! This sweet 2 bedroom home has been recently rehabbed and will live big for you. It's all ready to go, just move in, add a few plants and life is good. Make sure to check out the photos of the kitchen. Yes, that's a dishwasher that you see. We will provide a stove and refrigerator. You just bring all the rest of the kitchen stuff. 2 nice size bedrooms and a lovely bath finish out this cozy home. A large backyard and a carport add more amenities. Located just South of Stone Rd, Benningham Park is nearby as is shopping and schools.

Have a cute furry four-legged that is coming with you? That's great because WE LOVE PETS and have no breed or size restrictions. Please inquire about our pet policy. Shay Crawford a Cordia Management Leasing Agent, can answer any questions.

Interested in viewing this home? This property is equipped with a system that allows you to access the home on your own without an agent.

That's right. We love pets and have no breed or size restrictions.
However we do not accept cats sorry. We do have a pet policy though so please ask about it.

For more info contact Shay Crawford a Cordia Management leasing agent or you can reach her by phone or text at 404-662-1191. She will go over our renter criteria, which includes:

Our renter criteria includes:
1. You must have a checking or electronic banking account to make online rental payments
2. No EVICTIONS IN THE LAST 3YRS, No outstanding Balance at ALL!
3. No Sexual or Violent Felonies
4. No more than 1 late payment per year rental history
5. Must have income equal to or greater than 3x's the rent NET(Rent 1028.00.00 = your take home pay must be $3,084)
6. 1 year lease
7. Must be 18 to apply

We currently do not accept housing vouchers

Must be 18 to apply - $60.00 Application Fee per applicant

Tenant is required to have liability insurance and provide proof of coverage or be enrolled thru Cordia Management.

This home is only own by Cordia Management Please please be aware there are scams. Don’t give your money through cash app, western union etc.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,028, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,128, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3392 Washington Road have any available units?
3392 Washington Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in College Park, GA.
What amenities does 3392 Washington Road have?
Some of 3392 Washington Road's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3392 Washington Road currently offering any rent specials?
3392 Washington Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3392 Washington Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3392 Washington Road is pet friendly.
Does 3392 Washington Road offer parking?
Yes, 3392 Washington Road does offer parking.
Does 3392 Washington Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3392 Washington Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3392 Washington Road have a pool?
No, 3392 Washington Road does not have a pool.
Does 3392 Washington Road have accessible units?
No, 3392 Washington Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3392 Washington Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3392 Washington Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 3392 Washington Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3392 Washington Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Legacy Ridge
5750 Buffington Rd
College Park, GA 30349
The Life at Avery Park
2609 Charlestown Drive
College Park, GA 30337
Meadow View
6030 Riverdale Rd
College Park, GA 30296

Similar Pages

College Park 1 BedroomsCollege Park 2 Bedrooms
College Park Apartments with PoolCollege Park Dog Friendly Apartments
College Park Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GALaGrange, GADoraville, GA
Fayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLaGrange College
Life University