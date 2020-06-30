3280 Myrtle Street

Amenities

Directly across the street from the new athletic fields and steps away from Woodward Academy, Main Street and Barrett Park. Walk and grab a bite and a beer at the Brake Pad or skip traffic and take the train downtown or to Hartsfield. The perfect place for airline employees or flight attendants based in Atlanta! All electric utilities-NO GAS BILL, stainless appliances, low-energy LED lighting never needs new bulbs and washer/dryer in unit. This will not last long! NOTE: We do not advertise our properties on Craigslist.. so if you see this property on that site..PLS DISREGARD..ITS A SCAM REQUIREMENTS: No Section 8/ NO Criminal background/ NO SMOKING Combined Income must be at Least 3x Monthly Rent Decent Rental Hx Outstanding Delinquent Debt not to exceed much over 2000.00 49.00 application fee per adult.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,300, Application Fee: $59, Security Deposit: $1,300, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.