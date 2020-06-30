All apartments in College Park
Find more places like 3280 Myrtle Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
College Park, GA
/
3280 Myrtle Street
Last updated February 27 2020 at 5:30 PM

3280 Myrtle Street

3280 Myrtle Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
College Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3280 Myrtle Street, College Park, GA 30337
College Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Directly across the street from the new athletic fields and steps away from Woodward Academy, Main Street and Barrett Park. Walk and grab a bite and a beer at the Brake Pad or skip traffic and take the train downtown or to Hartsfield. The perfect place for airline employees or flight attendants based in Atlanta! All electric utilities-NO GAS BILL, stainless appliances, low-energy LED lighting never needs new bulbs and washer/dryer in unit. This will not last long! NOTE: We do not advertise our properties on Craigslist.. so if you see this property on that site..PLS DISREGARD..ITS A SCAM REQUIREMENTS: No Section 8/ NO Criminal background/ NO SMOKING Combined Income must be at Least 3x Monthly Rent Decent Rental Hx Outstanding Delinquent Debt not to exceed much over 2000.00 49.00 application fee per adult.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,300, Application Fee: $59, Security Deposit: $1,300, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3280 Myrtle Street have any available units?
3280 Myrtle Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in College Park, GA.
Is 3280 Myrtle Street currently offering any rent specials?
3280 Myrtle Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3280 Myrtle Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3280 Myrtle Street is pet friendly.
Does 3280 Myrtle Street offer parking?
No, 3280 Myrtle Street does not offer parking.
Does 3280 Myrtle Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3280 Myrtle Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3280 Myrtle Street have a pool?
No, 3280 Myrtle Street does not have a pool.
Does 3280 Myrtle Street have accessible units?
No, 3280 Myrtle Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3280 Myrtle Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3280 Myrtle Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3280 Myrtle Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3280 Myrtle Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Meadow View
6030 Riverdale Rd
College Park, GA 30296
The Life at Harrington Park
2800 Camp Creek Parkway
College Park, GA 30337
Legacy Ridge
5750 Buffington Rd
College Park, GA 30349
The Life at Avery Park
2609 Charlestown Drive
College Park, GA 30337

Similar Pages

College Park 1 BedroomsCollege Park 2 Bedrooms
College Park Apartments with PoolCollege Park Dog Friendly Apartments
College Park Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GALaGrange, GADoraville, GA
Fayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLaGrange College
Life University