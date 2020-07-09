All apartments in College Park
3250 College Street.
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

3250 College Street

3250 College Street · No Longer Available
Location

3250 College Street, College Park, GA 30337
College Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
ceiling fan
carpet
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/26e6cc30ab ---- Live in beautiful Historic College Park! This 2 bedroom 2 bath is move-in ready with gorgeous interior: carpeting floors, cozy/private back deck, large backyard. Spacious bdrms and roomy baths. Conveniently close to ATL airport, walking distance from MARTA train, Woodward Acdmy, near the Camp Creek Marketplace, Target, Lowes, Publix, TJ Maxx, many other retail stores also popular restaurants. This home has so much character and loads of convenience! Don't miss out! **HOME IS NOT CERTIFIED FOR THE HOUSING VOUCHER PROGRAM!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3250 College Street have any available units?
3250 College Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in College Park, GA.
Is 3250 College Street currently offering any rent specials?
3250 College Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3250 College Street pet-friendly?
No, 3250 College Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Park.
Does 3250 College Street offer parking?
No, 3250 College Street does not offer parking.
Does 3250 College Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3250 College Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3250 College Street have a pool?
No, 3250 College Street does not have a pool.
Does 3250 College Street have accessible units?
No, 3250 College Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3250 College Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3250 College Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3250 College Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3250 College Street does not have units with air conditioning.

