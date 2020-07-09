3250 College Street.

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/26e6cc30ab ---- Live in beautiful Historic College Park! This 2 bedroom 2 bath is move-in ready with gorgeous interior: carpeting floors, cozy/private back deck, large backyard. Spacious bdrms and roomy baths. Conveniently close to ATL airport, walking distance from MARTA train, Woodward Acdmy, near the Camp Creek Marketplace, Target, Lowes, Publix, TJ Maxx, many other retail stores also popular restaurants. This home has so much character and loads of convenience! Don't miss out! **HOME IS NOT CERTIFIED FOR THE HOUSING VOUCHER PROGRAM!