2628 Lake Shore Dr
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:35 PM

2628 Lake Shore Dr

2628 Lakeshore Dr · (404) 418-5108
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
2628 Lakeshore Dr, College Park, GA 30337
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
oven
refrigerator
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This home is on the Rently lockbox system. There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.

Does 2628 Lake Shore Dr have any available units?
2628 Lake Shore Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in College Park, GA.
What amenities does 2628 Lake Shore Dr have?
Some of 2628 Lake Shore Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2628 Lake Shore Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2628 Lake Shore Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2628 Lake Shore Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2628 Lake Shore Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2628 Lake Shore Dr offer parking?
No, 2628 Lake Shore Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2628 Lake Shore Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2628 Lake Shore Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2628 Lake Shore Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2628 Lake Shore Dr has a pool.
Does 2628 Lake Shore Dr have accessible units?
No, 2628 Lake Shore Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2628 Lake Shore Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2628 Lake Shore Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2628 Lake Shore Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2628 Lake Shore Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
