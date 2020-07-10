Rent Calculator
Home
College Park, GA
2178 Rugby Avenue
2178 Rugby Avenue
2178 Rugby Avenue
Location
2178 Rugby Avenue, College Park, GA 30337
College Park
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Spacious one bedroom one bath duplex on Rugby Avenue. Hardwoods, new kitchen and bath.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2178 Rugby Avenue have any available units?
2178 Rugby Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
College Park, GA
.
Is 2178 Rugby Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2178 Rugby Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2178 Rugby Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2178 Rugby Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in College Park
.
Does 2178 Rugby Avenue offer parking?
No, 2178 Rugby Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2178 Rugby Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2178 Rugby Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2178 Rugby Avenue have a pool?
No, 2178 Rugby Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2178 Rugby Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2178 Rugby Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2178 Rugby Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2178 Rugby Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 2178 Rugby Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2178 Rugby Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
