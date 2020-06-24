1951 southhampton Rd

Amenities

Parc Place is a NEWLY RENOVATED community - Property Id: 95870



We offer 1, 2 and 3 bedroom townhomes. Parc Place is a NEWLY RENOVATED community offering modern townhomes with spacious living areas that are perfect for entertaining and relaxing, porcelain floors, marble granite counter tops, and a fully equipped kitchen with a private patio and front door parking. Our community is conveniently located just minutes from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, all major expressways and 15 minutes from Mid-Town! Parc Place Townhomes offers quick response times and professional attention, onsight security and gated entry. Retreat home to the comfortable, quiet community at Parc Place!



Property Highlights:



COMPLETELY RENOVATED!!!-

NEW KITCHENS! BATHROOMS! ROOF! PLUMBING! ELECTRICAL! EVERYTHING!

PET FRIENDLY!

SAVE ON OUR TOTAL ELECTRIC UNITS!



CALL AND ASK FOR DINORA TO VIEW ONE OF OUR LOVELY MODELS AND HEAR ABOUT OUR SPECIAL PRICING!

