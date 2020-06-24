All apartments in College Park
Last updated March 16 2019 at 10:05 AM

1951 southhampton Rd

1951 Southampton Road · No Longer Available
Location

1951 Southampton Road, College Park, GA 30349

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Parc Place is a NEWLY RENOVATED community - Property Id: 95870

We offer 1, 2 and 3 bedroom townhomes. Parc Place is a NEWLY RENOVATED community offering modern townhomes with spacious living areas that are perfect for entertaining and relaxing, porcelain floors, marble granite counter tops, and a fully equipped kitchen with a private patio and front door parking. Our community is conveniently located just minutes from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, all major expressways and 15 minutes from Mid-Town! Parc Place Townhomes offers quick response times and professional attention, onsight security and gated entry. Retreat home to the comfortable, quiet community at Parc Place!

Property Highlights:

COMPLETELY RENOVATED!!!-
NEW KITCHENS! BATHROOMS! ROOF! PLUMBING! ELECTRICAL! EVERYTHING!
PET FRIENDLY!
SAVE ON OUR TOTAL ELECTRIC UNITS!

CALL AND ASK FOR DINORA TO VIEW ONE OF OUR LOVELY MODELS AND HEAR ABOUT OUR SPECIAL PRICING!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/95870
Property Id 95870

(RLNE4643194)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1951 southhampton Rd have any available units?
1951 southhampton Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in College Park, GA.
What amenities does 1951 southhampton Rd have?
Some of 1951 southhampton Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1951 southhampton Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1951 southhampton Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1951 southhampton Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1951 southhampton Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1951 southhampton Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1951 southhampton Rd offers parking.
Does 1951 southhampton Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1951 southhampton Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1951 southhampton Rd have a pool?
No, 1951 southhampton Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1951 southhampton Rd have accessible units?
No, 1951 southhampton Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1951 southhampton Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1951 southhampton Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 1951 southhampton Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1951 southhampton Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
