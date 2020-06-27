All apartments in College Park
Find more places like 1790 Lyle Ave - 4.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
College Park, GA
/
1790 Lyle Ave - 4
Last updated September 7 2019 at 11:39 AM

1790 Lyle Ave - 4

1790 Lyle Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
College Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1790 Lyle Avenue, College Park, GA 30337
College Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Home Sweet Home - Fantastic College Park Town Home that has 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms with washer dryer connections. Just a few blocks from Main Street and within walking distance of trendy College Park restaurants. Close to the Marta station and not far from Woodward Academy. This is a great location and these have a wonderful layout. All Units are gas and electric

*NO SECTION 8 ACCEPTED
*2 YEAR LEASE REQUIRED
***********************************************************************************************************************************************
Fantstica casa de la ciudad de College Park que tiene 2 dormitorios, 1.5 baos con conexiones para lavadora / secadora. A solo unas cuadras de la calle principal, a poca distancia de los modernos restaurantes de College Park. Cerca de la estacin de Marta y no lejos de la Academia Woodward. Esta es una excelente ubicacin y estas casas tienen un diseo maravilloso.

* NO SE ACEPTA LA SECCIN 8
* SE REQUIERE EL ARRENDAMIENTO DE 2 AOS

(RLNE4188220)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1790 Lyle Ave - 4 have any available units?
1790 Lyle Ave - 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in College Park, GA.
Is 1790 Lyle Ave - 4 currently offering any rent specials?
1790 Lyle Ave - 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1790 Lyle Ave - 4 pet-friendly?
No, 1790 Lyle Ave - 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Park.
Does 1790 Lyle Ave - 4 offer parking?
No, 1790 Lyle Ave - 4 does not offer parking.
Does 1790 Lyle Ave - 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1790 Lyle Ave - 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1790 Lyle Ave - 4 have a pool?
No, 1790 Lyle Ave - 4 does not have a pool.
Does 1790 Lyle Ave - 4 have accessible units?
No, 1790 Lyle Ave - 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 1790 Lyle Ave - 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1790 Lyle Ave - 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1790 Lyle Ave - 4 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1790 Lyle Ave - 4 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Life at Avery Park
2609 Charlestown Drive
College Park, GA 30337
Meadow View
6030 Riverdale Rd
College Park, GA 30296
The Life at Harrington Park
2800 Camp Creek Parkway
College Park, GA 30337
Legacy Ridge
5750 Buffington Rd
College Park, GA 30349

Similar Pages

College Park 1 BedroomsCollege Park 2 Bedrooms
College Park Apartments with PoolCollege Park Dog Friendly Apartments
College Park Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GALaGrange, GADoraville, GA
Fayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLaGrange College
Life University