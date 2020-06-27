1790 Lyle Ave - 4

Amenities

w/d hookup

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities

Home Sweet Home - Fantastic College Park Town Home that has 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms with washer dryer connections. Just a few blocks from Main Street and within walking distance of trendy College Park restaurants. Close to the Marta station and not far from Woodward Academy. This is a great location and these have a wonderful layout. All Units are gas and electric



*NO SECTION 8 ACCEPTED

*2 YEAR LEASE REQUIRED

Fantstica casa de la ciudad de College Park que tiene 2 dormitorios, 1.5 baos con conexiones para lavadora / secadora. A solo unas cuadras de la calle principal, a poca distancia de los modernos restaurantes de College Park. Cerca de la estacin de Marta y no lejos de la Academia Woodward. Esta es una excelente ubicacin y estas casas tienen un diseo maravilloso.



* NO SE ACEPTA LA SECCIN 8

* SE REQUIERE EL ARRENDAMIENTO DE 2 AOS



(RLNE4188220)