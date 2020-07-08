1548 Harvard Avenue, College Park, GA 30337 College Park
Amenities
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
Beautiful 650 Sq. Ft 1BR, 1BA Apartment. - Ready To Move In; Few Minutes To The Airport. - Freshly Painted, Super Clean and Well Maintained Interior and Landscaping. - Carpet in bedroom, Tiles in Bathroom and Kitchen.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1548 Harvard Avenue - 2 have any available units?
1548 Harvard Avenue - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in College Park, GA.
Is 1548 Harvard Avenue - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1548 Harvard Avenue - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.