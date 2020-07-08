All apartments in College Park
Last updated May 8 2020 at 7:07 PM

1548 Harvard Avenue - 2

1548 Harvard Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1548 Harvard Avenue, College Park, GA 30337
College Park

Amenities

carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
Beautiful 650 Sq. Ft 1BR, 1BA Apartment. - Ready To Move In; Few Minutes To The Airport. - Freshly Painted, Super Clean and Well Maintained Interior and Landscaping. - Carpet in bedroom, Tiles in Bathroom and Kitchen.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1548 Harvard Avenue - 2 have any available units?
1548 Harvard Avenue - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in College Park, GA.
Is 1548 Harvard Avenue - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1548 Harvard Avenue - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1548 Harvard Avenue - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 1548 Harvard Avenue - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Park.
Does 1548 Harvard Avenue - 2 offer parking?
No, 1548 Harvard Avenue - 2 does not offer parking.
Does 1548 Harvard Avenue - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1548 Harvard Avenue - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1548 Harvard Avenue - 2 have a pool?
No, 1548 Harvard Avenue - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1548 Harvard Avenue - 2 have accessible units?
No, 1548 Harvard Avenue - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1548 Harvard Avenue - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1548 Harvard Avenue - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1548 Harvard Avenue - 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1548 Harvard Avenue - 2 does not have units with air conditioning.

