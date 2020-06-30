All apartments in College Park
1534 Temple Avenue

1534 Temple Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1534 Temple Ave, College Park, GA 30337
College Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
HUGE Reduction +PLUS+ a Holiday Move-In Special! $1,900 per month plus an EXTRA $500 off December for a Move-in by 12/25. 18-month lease term. Looks New, Smells New, It's Brand NEW! Never lived in Luxury Beauty, waiting for you to arrive! Near historic College Park. Convenient to Marta & airport. Walk to Woodward & easy access to I-85, 15 min to dwntwn Atlanta. Spacious 4 bedrooms/2.5 bathrooms that boasts an open 36" white cabinet kitchen, all stainless steel GE appliances including refrigerator, granite countertops and hardwood floors. Spacious living area w/ cozy fireplace. Spacious Master Bedroom w/ Master spa bath feat. a double vanity, separate shower and garden tub. Secondary bedrooms are spacious w/ ample closet space. Washer/Dryer Incl. 2 car garage. Ready for you to Move right on in! Please Call directly at 404-609-1929 and FOLLOW PROMPTS TO SCHEDULE SHOWING W/ OUR SHOMOJO SYSTEM. THANK YOU! Agent Name: Arvis Sullivan

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1534 Temple Avenue have any available units?
1534 Temple Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in College Park, GA.
What amenities does 1534 Temple Avenue have?
Some of 1534 Temple Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1534 Temple Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1534 Temple Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1534 Temple Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1534 Temple Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Park.
Does 1534 Temple Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1534 Temple Avenue offers parking.
Does 1534 Temple Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1534 Temple Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1534 Temple Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1534 Temple Avenue has a pool.
Does 1534 Temple Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1534 Temple Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1534 Temple Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1534 Temple Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1534 Temple Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1534 Temple Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

