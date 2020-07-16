Amenities
MOVE-IN SPECIAL! Receive $250 OFF your first full month's rent after move-in! Hurry - Promotion expires May 31st, 2020.
Contact our leasing office M-F from 8 am until 4 pm by visiting our website at www.georgianvillageapartments.com
Now leasing ultra spacious 2 bedroom apartment homes just minutes from
The Battery and Truist Park.
Features:
-Fully equipped kitchens
-Huge closets
-New modern flooring throughout
Here at Georgian Village Apartments you will be located within 10 minutes of SunTrust Park - the new home to the Atlanta Braves, The Battery, and Cumberland Mall. You will also find that a variety of shopping venues and restaurants are all within walking distance from your home. Close relevance to LIFE University for students. We are also located near the MARTA bus-line ensuring a convenient home that you will love.
RENTAL REQUIREMENTS
•Tenant(s) must make three times (3x) the rent (market rate)
•Must pass a credit check, background, and criminal check with the following information:Yes
-Minimum 530 credit score for classic units
-No evictions in the last 10 years
-No outstanding balances owed to any rental entity or landlord arrangement
-No Bankruptcies in the last 10 years
-No Criminal Record
-Application fee is non-refundable $50/person in-person or $65/person online
-Administrative fee $150 - non-refundable, due at lease signing
-Security deposit for classic units is equal to one months rent.
-Security deposit for fully renovated units/brand new units is equal to 1.5 months rent.
-First month’s rent & utility fee in-full is due at lease signing/move-in - the following month will be pro-rated
