All apartments in Cobb County
Find more places like Georgian Village Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cobb County, GA
/
Georgian Village Apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:56 PM

Georgian Village Apartments

1731 Sams Street · (770) 432-2625
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1731 Sams Street, Cobb County, GA 30060

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2Bed/1Bath · Avail. now

$887

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
MOVE-IN SPECIAL! Receive $250 OFF your first full month's rent after move-in! Hurry - Promotion expires May 31st, 2020.

Contact our leasing office M-F from 8 am until 4 pm by visiting our website at www.georgianvillageapartments.com

Now leasing ultra spacious 2 bedroom apartment homes just minutes from
The Battery and Truist Park.

Features:
-Fully equipped kitchens
-Huge closets
-New modern flooring throughout

Here at Georgian Village Apartments you will be located within 10 minutes of SunTrust Park - the new home to the Atlanta Braves, The Battery, and Cumberland Mall. You will also find that a variety of shopping venues and restaurants are all within walking distance from your home. Close relevance to LIFE University for students. We are also located near the MARTA bus-line ensuring a convenient home that you will love.

RENTAL REQUIREMENTS
•Tenant(s) must make three times (3x) the rent (market rate)
•Must pass a credit check, background, and criminal check with the following information:Yes
-Minimum 530 credit score for classic units
-No evictions in the last 10 years
-No outstanding balances owed to any rental entity or landlord arrangement
-No Bankruptcies in the last 10 years
-No Criminal Record

-Application fee is non-refundable $50/person in-person or $65/person online
-Administrative fee $150 - non-refundable, due at lease signing
-Security deposit for classic units is equal to one months rent.
-Security deposit for fully renovated units/brand new units is equal to 1.5 months rent.
-First month’s rent & utility fee in-full is due at lease signing/move-in - the following month will be pro-rated

(RLNE4529495)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Georgian Village Apartments have any available units?
Georgian Village Apartments has a unit available for $887 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Georgian Village Apartments have?
Some of Georgian Village Apartments's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Georgian Village Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Georgian Village Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Georgian Village Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Georgian Village Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Georgian Village Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Georgian Village Apartments offers parking.
Does Georgian Village Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Georgian Village Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Georgian Village Apartments have a pool?
No, Georgian Village Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Georgian Village Apartments have accessible units?
No, Georgian Village Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Georgian Village Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Georgian Village Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Georgian Village Apartments have units with air conditioning?
No, Georgian Village Apartments does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in Georgian Village Apartments?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1800 at Barrett Lakes
1800 Barrett Lakes Blvd NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Park Valley
4570 S Cobb Dr SE
Smyrna, GA 30082
Tramore Village
2222 E West Connector
Austell, GA 30106
Wildwood Ridge
1000 Shadowood Pkwy SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
The Life at Windy Hill
2751 Hammondton Road
Marietta, GA 30060
Avonlea Square
1836 Roswell St SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Cumberland Pointe
1202 Wexford Hills Pkwy SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Rockledge
2075 Powers Ferry Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067

Similar Pages

Cobb County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GAMilton, GAVinings, GAAcworth, GAMableton, GALithia Springs, GAFair Oaks, GA
Douglasville, GAAustell, GAHiram, GAPowder Springs, GACartersville, GANorth Druid Hills, GADruid Hills, GAEast Point, GAHolly Springs, GADallas, GAGresham Park, GAChamblee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity