Balfour Forest Apartments
Balfour Forest Apartments

1601 Massachusetts Street Southwest · (770) 422-1677
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1601 Massachusetts Street Southwest, Cobb County, GA 30008

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Two Bedroom · Avail. now

$825

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Contact our leasing office M-F from 8 am until 4 pm by visiting our website at www.balfourforestapartments.com

Now leasing ultra spacious 2 bedroom apartment homes just minutes from The Battery and Truist Park.

Features:
-Ultra spacious layout
-Fully equipped kitchen
-Private patio
-Huge closets
-New modern flooring throughout

Here at Balfour Forest Apartments you will be located within 10 minutes of SunTrust Park - the new home to the Atlanta Braves, The Battery, and Cumberland Mall. You will also find that a variety of shopping venues and restaurants are all within walking distance from your home. Close relevance to LIFE University for students. We are also located near the MARTA bus-line ensuring a convenient home that you will love. 

RENTAL REQUIREMENTS
•Tenant(s) must make three times (3x) the rent (market rate)
•Must pass a credit check, background, and criminal check with the following information:
-Minimum 530 credit score for classic units
-No evictions in the last 10 years
-No outstanding balances owed to any rental entity or landlord arrangement
-No Bankruptcies in the last 10 years
-No Criminal Record

-Application fee is non-refundable $50/person in-person or $65/person online
-Administrative fee $150 - non-refundable, due at lease signing
-Security deposit for classic units is equal to one months rent.
-Security deposit for fully renovated units/brand new units is equal to 1.5 months rent.
-First month’s rent & utility fee in-full is due at lease signing/move-in - the following month will be pro-rated

(RLNE4810234)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Balfour Forest Apartments have any available units?
Balfour Forest Apartments has a unit available for $825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Balfour Forest Apartments have?
Some of Balfour Forest Apartments's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Balfour Forest Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Balfour Forest Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Balfour Forest Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Balfour Forest Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Balfour Forest Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Balfour Forest Apartments offers parking.
Does Balfour Forest Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Balfour Forest Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Balfour Forest Apartments have a pool?
No, Balfour Forest Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Balfour Forest Apartments have accessible units?
No, Balfour Forest Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Balfour Forest Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Balfour Forest Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Balfour Forest Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Balfour Forest Apartments has units with air conditioning.
