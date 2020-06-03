All apartments in Cobb County

Last updated April 8 2020 at 8:33 PM

984 Tyrell Drive

984 Tyrell Drive · No Longer Available
Location

984 Tyrell Drive, Cobb County, GA 30106

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
For a limited time, application fee(s) will be credited back, with a signed lease! Hurry and apply since this promotional offer won't last for long. Now available for immediate move in, this home lacks in nothing other than your personal stamp! Recently renovated with tons of upgrades like professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures and a neutral color scheme so decorating will be a breeze. The kitchen comes fully equipped with an appliance package (if not already installed, appliances are scheduled to be installed upon move in) so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. The updates do not stop with the kitchen...they continue into the stylish bathrooms and bedrooms. We are sure that you will love everything about this home and invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 984 Tyrell Drive have any available units?
984 Tyrell Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
Is 984 Tyrell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
984 Tyrell Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 984 Tyrell Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 984 Tyrell Drive is pet friendly.
Does 984 Tyrell Drive offer parking?
No, 984 Tyrell Drive does not offer parking.
Does 984 Tyrell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 984 Tyrell Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 984 Tyrell Drive have a pool?
No, 984 Tyrell Drive does not have a pool.
Does 984 Tyrell Drive have accessible units?
No, 984 Tyrell Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 984 Tyrell Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 984 Tyrell Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 984 Tyrell Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 984 Tyrell Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
