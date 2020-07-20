All apartments in Cobb County
Cobb County, GA
981 Azalea Circle Northeast
Last updated April 25 2019 at 1:53 AM

981 Azalea Circle Northeast

981 Azalea Circle Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

981 Azalea Circle Northeast, Cobb County, GA 30062

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,200 sf home is located in Marietta, GA. This home features beautiful hardwood floors, an updated kitchen with all black appliances, spacious dining area and large driveway. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 981 Azalea Circle Northeast have any available units?
981 Azalea Circle Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
Is 981 Azalea Circle Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
981 Azalea Circle Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 981 Azalea Circle Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 981 Azalea Circle Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 981 Azalea Circle Northeast offer parking?
No, 981 Azalea Circle Northeast does not offer parking.
Does 981 Azalea Circle Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 981 Azalea Circle Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 981 Azalea Circle Northeast have a pool?
No, 981 Azalea Circle Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 981 Azalea Circle Northeast have accessible units?
No, 981 Azalea Circle Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 981 Azalea Circle Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 981 Azalea Circle Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 981 Azalea Circle Northeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 981 Azalea Circle Northeast does not have units with air conditioning.
