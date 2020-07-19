All apartments in Cobb County
Find more places like 802 Oak Trail Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cobb County, GA
/
802 Oak Trail Dr
Last updated June 8 2019 at 11:08 AM

802 Oak Trail Dr

802 Oak Trail Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

802 Oak Trail Drive, Cobb County, GA 30062

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
*** APPLICATION PENDING *** Must see this elegant home in quiet subdivision on top of blackjack mtn. Open spacious light and bright floor plan with lots of space in basement for storage. Features beautiful hardwood flrs, high ceilings, granite counter tops, kitchen island, stainless appliances, frplc in fam room and another in master bdrm, separate din rm, wet bar, second staircase off kitchen, lrg deck in back with gazebo and private two car garage. Must have credit score of 600+, make 3x’s the amount of rent and be in good standing with current landlord. No section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 802 Oak Trail Dr have any available units?
802 Oak Trail Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 802 Oak Trail Dr have?
Some of 802 Oak Trail Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 802 Oak Trail Dr currently offering any rent specials?
802 Oak Trail Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 802 Oak Trail Dr pet-friendly?
No, 802 Oak Trail Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 802 Oak Trail Dr offer parking?
Yes, 802 Oak Trail Dr offers parking.
Does 802 Oak Trail Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 802 Oak Trail Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 802 Oak Trail Dr have a pool?
Yes, 802 Oak Trail Dr has a pool.
Does 802 Oak Trail Dr have accessible units?
No, 802 Oak Trail Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 802 Oak Trail Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 802 Oak Trail Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 802 Oak Trail Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 802 Oak Trail Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brighton Way Apartments
100 Parkway Ave SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Crestmont
500 Williams Dr
Marietta, GA 30066
Mountain Park Estates
1925 Old 41 Hwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30152
Park at Kennesaw
2250 Ellison Lakes Dr
Kennesaw, GA 30152
Tramore Village
2222 E West Connector
Austell, GA 30106
Reserve at the Ballpark
2875 Crescent Pkwy
Atlanta, GA 30339
Aldridge at Town Village
3024 Hidden Forest Ct
Marietta, GA 30066
Columns at Bentley Manor
2600 Bentley Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067

Similar Pages

Cobb County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GAMilton, GAVinings, GAAcworth, GAMableton, GALithia Springs, GAFair Oaks, GA
Douglasville, GAAustell, GAHiram, GAPowder Springs, GACartersville, GANorth Druid Hills, GADruid Hills, GAEast Point, GAHolly Springs, GADallas, GAGresham Park, GAChamblee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College