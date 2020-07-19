802 Oak Trail Dr

Amenities

*** APPLICATION PENDING *** Must see this elegant home in quiet subdivision on top of blackjack mtn. Open spacious light and bright floor plan with lots of space in basement for storage. Features beautiful hardwood flrs, high ceilings, granite counter tops, kitchen island, stainless appliances, frplc in fam room and another in master bdrm, separate din rm, wet bar, second staircase off kitchen, lrg deck in back with gazebo and private two car garage. Must have credit score of 600+, make 3x’s the amount of rent and be in good standing with current landlord. No section 8.