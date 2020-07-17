All apartments in Cobb County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:02 PM

7258 Silverton Trail

7258 Silverton Trail · (844) 874-2669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

7258 Silverton Trail, Cobb County, GA 30168

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7258 Silverton Trail Austell GA · Avail. now

$1,599

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1940 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,940 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requirement is applicable to al

(RLNE5743513)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7258 Silverton Trail have any available units?
7258 Silverton Trail has a unit available for $1,599 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7258 Silverton Trail have?
Some of 7258 Silverton Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7258 Silverton Trail currently offering any rent specials?
7258 Silverton Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7258 Silverton Trail pet-friendly?
No, 7258 Silverton Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 7258 Silverton Trail offer parking?
Yes, 7258 Silverton Trail offers parking.
Does 7258 Silverton Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7258 Silverton Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7258 Silverton Trail have a pool?
Yes, 7258 Silverton Trail has a pool.
Does 7258 Silverton Trail have accessible units?
No, 7258 Silverton Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 7258 Silverton Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7258 Silverton Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 7258 Silverton Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 7258 Silverton Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
