Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

7253 Crestside Dr

7253 Crestside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7253 Crestside Drive, Cobb County, GA 30168

Amenities

air conditioning
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/919bdf0051 ---- Nice 2 Bedroom/2 and half Bath Townhouse with eat-in kitchen in Austell. Perfect end unit located near six flags and highway 20. Large greatroom with fireplace. Large bedroom with open vanity. A $60 non-refundable application fee per adult is required. Anyone 18 or older who will reside at the home MUST apply. We WILL (1) review applicant credit history; (2) screen for any past evictions; (3) verify income; (4) verify previous landlord references; and (5) perform criminal background checks. -*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered BI-Monthly to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Range

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7253 Crestside Dr have any available units?
7253 Crestside Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
Is 7253 Crestside Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7253 Crestside Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7253 Crestside Dr pet-friendly?
No, 7253 Crestside Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 7253 Crestside Dr offer parking?
No, 7253 Crestside Dr does not offer parking.
Does 7253 Crestside Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7253 Crestside Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7253 Crestside Dr have a pool?
No, 7253 Crestside Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7253 Crestside Dr have accessible units?
No, 7253 Crestside Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7253 Crestside Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7253 Crestside Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7253 Crestside Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7253 Crestside Dr has units with air conditioning.
