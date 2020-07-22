7253 Crestside Dr

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/919bdf0051 ---- Nice 2 Bedroom/2 and half Bath Townhouse with eat-in kitchen in Austell. Perfect end unit located near six flags and highway 20. Large greatroom with fireplace. Large bedroom with open vanity. A $60 non-refundable application fee per adult is required. Anyone 18 or older who will reside at the home MUST apply. We WILL (1) review applicant credit history; (2) screen for any past evictions; (3) verify income; (4) verify previous landlord references; and (5) perform criminal background checks. -*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered BI-Monthly to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Range