Amenities

granite counters dishwasher new construction garage recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Charming, new construction townhome in Cobb County. Owner upgraded kitchen counter tops to granite and bathrooms to marble! This beauty is two stories and has plenty of living and storage space. Large garden tubs and stand alone showers in both bedrooms! Automatic garage and gated community for extra security. Brand new and ready to be lived in!!