Cobb County, GA
7110 Silver Mine Xing
Last updated May 2 2020 at 2:46 AM

7110 Silver Mine Xing

7110 Silver Mine Crossing Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

7110 Silver Mine Crossing Southeast, Cobb County, GA 30168
Silver Creek

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is on the Rently lockbox system. There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7110 Silver Mine Xing have any available units?
7110 Silver Mine Xing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 7110 Silver Mine Xing have?
Some of 7110 Silver Mine Xing's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7110 Silver Mine Xing currently offering any rent specials?
7110 Silver Mine Xing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7110 Silver Mine Xing pet-friendly?
Yes, 7110 Silver Mine Xing is pet friendly.
Does 7110 Silver Mine Xing offer parking?
No, 7110 Silver Mine Xing does not offer parking.
Does 7110 Silver Mine Xing have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7110 Silver Mine Xing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7110 Silver Mine Xing have a pool?
No, 7110 Silver Mine Xing does not have a pool.
Does 7110 Silver Mine Xing have accessible units?
No, 7110 Silver Mine Xing does not have accessible units.
Does 7110 Silver Mine Xing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7110 Silver Mine Xing has units with dishwashers.
Does 7110 Silver Mine Xing have units with air conditioning?
No, 7110 Silver Mine Xing does not have units with air conditioning.
