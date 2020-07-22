All apartments in Cobb County
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

7073 Blairs View Drive

7073 Blair's View Drive Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

7073 Blair's View Drive Southwest, Cobb County, GA 30168
Blair's Point

Amenities

air conditioning
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
range
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8779bee080 ---- Nice 3 bedroom townhome in Austell near everything! Open kitchen, large breakfast room with breakfast bar, and greatroom with a fireplace. The HOA takes care of the exterior. A $60 non-refundable application fee per adult is required. Anyone 18 or older who will reside at the home MUST apply. We WILL (1) review applicant credit history; (2) screen for any past evictions; (3) verify income; (4) verify previous landlord references; and (5) perform criminal background checks. -*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered BI-Monthly to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Lawn Care Range Water

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7073 Blairs View Drive have any available units?
7073 Blairs View Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
Is 7073 Blairs View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7073 Blairs View Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7073 Blairs View Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7073 Blairs View Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 7073 Blairs View Drive offer parking?
No, 7073 Blairs View Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7073 Blairs View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7073 Blairs View Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7073 Blairs View Drive have a pool?
No, 7073 Blairs View Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7073 Blairs View Drive have accessible units?
No, 7073 Blairs View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7073 Blairs View Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7073 Blairs View Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7073 Blairs View Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7073 Blairs View Drive has units with air conditioning.
