in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

6991 Bonnes Blvd Austell, GA 30168

**NO PETS**



Availability Date: 2/18/20



HOUSING VOUCHERS ARE NOT ACCEPTED ON THIS HOME



Community just minutes from I-20 and Six Flags Theme Park with homes and shopping plazas nearby! Unique 4 bedroom, 3 bath floor plan inviting your guests from a covered front porch into and entry hallway foyer between the 2 car garage and galley kitchen featuring all appliances, built-in microwave, breakfast area, pantry that leads into a vaulted dining/family room with gas fireplace and ceiling fan. The master bedroom is accessible from here offering a his/her walk-in closet and master bath with separate garden tub/stall shower, commode, single vanity and linen closet. At the rear of the home is a bonus/study area with access to a back patio, a guest/spare bedroom with full bath and walk-in closet. The second level features a 3rd spare bedroom, adjacent to a flex area with linen closet, laundry closet, a large bonus/4th bedroom and full bath. Close to Airport and downtown Atlanta.



Directions: From Atlanta, take I-20 West towards Douglasville and get off at Exit 47/Six Flags Pkwy and turn right. Go past the 4 way stop and turn left onto Hillcrest Drive. Go 1/2 mile and turn left into the Hillcrest Estates Community onto Bonnes Drive. Turn left onto Bonnes Blvd. and the home is located on the left.



Pebblebrook Elementary

Lindley Middle

Riverside High



Built 2005 Approx. 2214 s/f