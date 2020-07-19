All apartments in Cobb County
Last updated January 11 2020 at 8:55 AM

6991 Bonnes Blvd

6991 Bonnes Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

6991 Bonnes Blvd, Cobb County, GA 30168

6991 Bonnes Blvd Austell, GA 30168
**NO PETS**

Availability Date: 2/18/20

HOUSING VOUCHERS ARE NOT ACCEPTED ON THIS HOME

Community just minutes from I-20 and Six Flags Theme Park with homes and shopping plazas nearby! Unique 4 bedroom, 3 bath floor plan inviting your guests from a covered front porch into and entry hallway foyer between the 2 car garage and galley kitchen featuring all appliances, built-in microwave, breakfast area, pantry that leads into a vaulted dining/family room with gas fireplace and ceiling fan. The master bedroom is accessible from here offering a his/her walk-in closet and master bath with separate garden tub/stall shower, commode, single vanity and linen closet. At the rear of the home is a bonus/study area with access to a back patio, a guest/spare bedroom with full bath and walk-in closet. The second level features a 3rd spare bedroom, adjacent to a flex area with linen closet, laundry closet, a large bonus/4th bedroom and full bath. Close to Airport and downtown Atlanta.

Directions: From Atlanta, take I-20 West towards Douglasville and get off at Exit 47/Six Flags Pkwy and turn right. Go past the 4 way stop and turn left onto Hillcrest Drive. Go 1/2 mile and turn left into the Hillcrest Estates Community onto Bonnes Drive. Turn left onto Bonnes Blvd. and the home is located on the left.

Pebblebrook Elementary
Lindley Middle
Riverside High

Built 2005 Approx. 2214 s/f

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

