Cobb County, GA
655 Grove Parkway SE
Last updated June 29 2019 at 6:23 AM

655 Grove Parkway SE

655 Grove Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

655 Grove Parkway, Cobb County, GA 30067

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Renovated Ranch on full basement in Grovemeade! Open floor plan-very spacious. Completely remodeled in 2016 w/new roof, driveway, garage doors, and all new fixtures. Bathrooms w/granite tops & custom tile. Gourmet kitchen w/granite countertops, cherry cabinets, subwaytile backsplash, island/bar, stainless steel appliances. Dark hardwood floors throughout entire first level. Large family room w/gas fireplace; Dining room. Basement finished w/3 additional bedrooms & 1 full bath. Shed in bkyard. Great location near I-75/I-575 w/easy access to Braves, Galleria & East Cobb.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 655 Grove Parkway SE have any available units?
655 Grove Parkway SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 655 Grove Parkway SE have?
Some of 655 Grove Parkway SE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 655 Grove Parkway SE currently offering any rent specials?
655 Grove Parkway SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 655 Grove Parkway SE pet-friendly?
No, 655 Grove Parkway SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 655 Grove Parkway SE offer parking?
Yes, 655 Grove Parkway SE offers parking.
Does 655 Grove Parkway SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 655 Grove Parkway SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 655 Grove Parkway SE have a pool?
No, 655 Grove Parkway SE does not have a pool.
Does 655 Grove Parkway SE have accessible units?
No, 655 Grove Parkway SE does not have accessible units.
Does 655 Grove Parkway SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 655 Grove Parkway SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 655 Grove Parkway SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 655 Grove Parkway SE does not have units with air conditioning.
