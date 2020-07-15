655 Grove Parkway SE

Amenities
Renovated Ranch on full basement in Grovemeade! Open floor plan-very spacious. Completely remodeled in 2016 w/new roof, driveway, garage doors, and all new fixtures. Bathrooms w/granite tops & custom tile. Gourmet kitchen w/granite countertops, cherry cabinets, subwaytile backsplash, island/bar, stainless steel appliances. Dark hardwood floors throughout entire first level. Large family room w/gas fireplace; Dining room. Basement finished w/3 additional bedrooms & 1 full bath. Shed in bkyard. Great location near I-75/I-575 w/easy access to Braves, Galleria & East Cobb.