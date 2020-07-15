655 Grove Parkway SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Renovated Ranch on full basement in Grovemeade! Open floor plan-very spacious. Completely remodeled in 2016 w/new roof, driveway, garage doors, and all new fixtures. Bathrooms w/granite tops & custom tile. Gourmet kitchen w/granite countertops, cherry cabinets, subwaytile backsplash, island/bar, stainless steel appliances. Dark hardwood floors throughout entire first level. Large family room w/gas fireplace; Dining room. Basement finished w/3 additional bedrooms & 1 full bath. Shed in bkyard. Great location near I-75/I-575 w/easy access to Braves, Galleria & East Cobb.