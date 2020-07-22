All apartments in Cobb County
6507 Revena Ct
Last updated March 28 2019 at 9:23 PM

6507 Revena Ct

6507 Revena Ct · No Longer Available
Location

6507 Revena Ct, Cobb County, GA 30168

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. This home is on the Rently lockbox system. For your self viewing please register online at www. Rently.com Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet –See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6507 Revena Ct have any available units?
6507 Revena Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 6507 Revena Ct have?
Some of 6507 Revena Ct's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6507 Revena Ct currently offering any rent specials?
6507 Revena Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6507 Revena Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 6507 Revena Ct is pet friendly.
Does 6507 Revena Ct offer parking?
Yes, 6507 Revena Ct offers parking.
Does 6507 Revena Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6507 Revena Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6507 Revena Ct have a pool?
No, 6507 Revena Ct does not have a pool.
Does 6507 Revena Ct have accessible units?
No, 6507 Revena Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 6507 Revena Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6507 Revena Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 6507 Revena Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 6507 Revena Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
