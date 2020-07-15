All apartments in Cobb County
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

6379 Queens Court Trace

6379 Queens Court Trace · No Longer Available
Location

6379 Queens Court Trace, Cobb County, GA 30126
Providence

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This spacious townhome, For Lease, has 3 bedrooms & 2.5 baths. The open concept main floor features a fireplace w/gas logs, built-ins & french doors leading to a private deck overlooking a wooded nature area. The kitchen has stained cabinets, granite counters, stainless refrigerator, built-in microwave & gas range. Dining area provides amble room for family gatherings. Upstairs is equally impressive. Full dry unfin. basement for storage. Providence Townhomes- A John Wieland Built Community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6379 Queens Court Trace have any available units?
6379 Queens Court Trace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 6379 Queens Court Trace have?
Some of 6379 Queens Court Trace's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6379 Queens Court Trace currently offering any rent specials?
6379 Queens Court Trace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6379 Queens Court Trace pet-friendly?
No, 6379 Queens Court Trace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 6379 Queens Court Trace offer parking?
Yes, 6379 Queens Court Trace offers parking.
Does 6379 Queens Court Trace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6379 Queens Court Trace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6379 Queens Court Trace have a pool?
No, 6379 Queens Court Trace does not have a pool.
Does 6379 Queens Court Trace have accessible units?
No, 6379 Queens Court Trace does not have accessible units.
Does 6379 Queens Court Trace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6379 Queens Court Trace has units with dishwashers.
Does 6379 Queens Court Trace have units with air conditioning?
No, 6379 Queens Court Trace does not have units with air conditioning.
