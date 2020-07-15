6379 Queens Court Trace

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This spacious townhome, For Lease, has 3 bedrooms & 2.5 baths. The open concept main floor features a fireplace w/gas logs, built-ins & french doors leading to a private deck overlooking a wooded nature area. The kitchen has stained cabinets, granite counters, stainless refrigerator, built-in microwave & gas range. Dining area provides amble room for family gatherings. Upstairs is equally impressive. Full dry unfin. basement for storage. Providence Townhomes- A John Wieland Built Community.