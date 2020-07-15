Rent Calculator
6355 Queens Court Trace
6355 Queens River Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6355 Queens River Dr, Cobb County, GA 30126
Providence
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Exceptionally large townhome with finished basement and 2 car garage! Convenient to interstate, hwys, schools, and shopping. In gated community.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6355 Queens Court Trace have any available units?
6355 Queens Court Trace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Cobb County, GA
.
What amenities does 6355 Queens Court Trace have?
Some of 6355 Queens Court Trace's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6355 Queens Court Trace currently offering any rent specials?
6355 Queens Court Trace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6355 Queens Court Trace pet-friendly?
No, 6355 Queens Court Trace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Cobb County
.
Does 6355 Queens Court Trace offer parking?
Yes, 6355 Queens Court Trace offers parking.
Does 6355 Queens Court Trace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6355 Queens Court Trace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6355 Queens Court Trace have a pool?
No, 6355 Queens Court Trace does not have a pool.
Does 6355 Queens Court Trace have accessible units?
No, 6355 Queens Court Trace does not have accessible units.
Does 6355 Queens Court Trace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6355 Queens Court Trace has units with dishwashers.
Does 6355 Queens Court Trace have units with air conditioning?
No, 6355 Queens Court Trace does not have units with air conditioning.
