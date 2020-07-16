All apartments in Cobb County
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:35 PM

6302 Howell Cobb Court

6302 Howell Cobb Court · (770) 419-1986
Location

6302 Howell Cobb Court, Cobb County, GA 30101

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$9,000

5 Bed · 7 Bath · 9062 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
Owner Has Over $4 Million In The Land, Property & Upgrades. RARE FIND!!! Distinctive Custom Georgian Home Built With Uncompromising Quality & Craftsmanship. Gorgeous Barrel Dome Entry With Wonderful Open Plan. Incomparable Faux Finishes, Hand Rubbed Woods, Venetian Plaster, Antique Hand-Hewn Beams, Crestron , Theatre, Wine Cellar, 2 Full Custom Kitchens -- A Chef's Dream Thermador, Subzero ... Great For Entertaining! 7 Fireplaces. Master Suite With Coffee Bar, Spa Tub & Double Walk-Through Shower. Huge Living Area. Private Outdoor Retreat With Gas Lanterns, Beautiful Patio, Gazebo, Kitchen, Double Spa & Waterfall. Over $4 Million In Upgrades. Too Many Features To List. Special Features Include: Exposed Beams Salvaged From 250 Year Old Canadian Church.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6302 Howell Cobb Court have any available units?
6302 Howell Cobb Court has a unit available for $9,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6302 Howell Cobb Court have?
Some of 6302 Howell Cobb Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6302 Howell Cobb Court currently offering any rent specials?
6302 Howell Cobb Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6302 Howell Cobb Court pet-friendly?
No, 6302 Howell Cobb Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 6302 Howell Cobb Court offer parking?
Yes, 6302 Howell Cobb Court offers parking.
Does 6302 Howell Cobb Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6302 Howell Cobb Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6302 Howell Cobb Court have a pool?
Yes, 6302 Howell Cobb Court has a pool.
Does 6302 Howell Cobb Court have accessible units?
No, 6302 Howell Cobb Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6302 Howell Cobb Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6302 Howell Cobb Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 6302 Howell Cobb Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 6302 Howell Cobb Court does not have units with air conditioning.
