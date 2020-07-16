6302 Howell Cobb Court

Amenities
Owner Has Over $4 Million In The Land, Property & Upgrades. RARE FIND!!! Distinctive Custom Georgian Home Built With Uncompromising Quality & Craftsmanship. Gorgeous Barrel Dome Entry With Wonderful Open Plan. Incomparable Faux Finishes, Hand Rubbed Woods, Venetian Plaster, Antique Hand-Hewn Beams, Crestron , Theatre, Wine Cellar, 2 Full Custom Kitchens -- A Chef's Dream Thermador, Subzero ... Great For Entertaining! 7 Fireplaces. Master Suite With Coffee Bar, Spa Tub & Double Walk-Through Shower. Huge Living Area. Private Outdoor Retreat With Gas Lanterns, Beautiful Patio, Gazebo, Kitchen, Double Spa & Waterfall. Over $4 Million In Upgrades. Too Many Features To List. Special Features Include: Exposed Beams Salvaged From 250 Year Old Canadian Church.