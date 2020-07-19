All apartments in Cobb County
6147 Windflower Drive
Last updated January 31 2020 at 11:36 PM

6147 Windflower Drive

6147 Windflower Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6147 Windflower Drive, Cobb County, GA 30127

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
24hr maintenance
Incredible 6 bed, 4 bath, 5677 sq. ft. home in Powder Springs! Open and spacious floor plan. Huge kitchen with breakfast bar, granite, tons of cabinet and plenty of counter space. Formal dining and breakfast areas. Cozy living room with beautiful brick fireplace. Over-sized master with dual sinks, luxurious tub and walk in shower. Game room/loft and basement! Beautiful deck and covered patio. Be sure to schedule your showing and make this your new home today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6147 Windflower Drive have any available units?
6147 Windflower Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 6147 Windflower Drive have?
Some of 6147 Windflower Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6147 Windflower Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6147 Windflower Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6147 Windflower Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6147 Windflower Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6147 Windflower Drive offer parking?
No, 6147 Windflower Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6147 Windflower Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6147 Windflower Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6147 Windflower Drive have a pool?
No, 6147 Windflower Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6147 Windflower Drive have accessible units?
No, 6147 Windflower Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6147 Windflower Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6147 Windflower Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6147 Windflower Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6147 Windflower Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
