5991 Downington Point NW

Beautiful Executive Rental! Move in condition! Brazilian hardwood flooring throughout! Master suite on the main level w/private office/nursery/sitting room. Elegant master bath with large double sink vanities, whirlpool tub, shower & walk in closet! Two story family room with fireplace and built ins! Chef's kitchen w/stained cabinetry & solid surface counter tops & stainless appliances!! Huge working island! Large screened in porch and patio for outdoor living! Upper level offers 3 bedrooms, 2 share a walk through bath, 1 private! Full unfinished daylight basement!