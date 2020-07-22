598 Castlewood Drive

Amenities

Nicely renovated mid century modern 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Marietta. All hardwood floors and tile in kitchen. Kitchen includes stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher, range stove top, white cabinets. Separate dining area. Family room with large wall window. Kitchen opens to dining room and living room. Bonus room with carpeted area. Additional bonus room in back with large storage closets. Deck in backyard. Large wooded landscaped backyard. One car carport. Available immediately.