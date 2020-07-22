All apartments in Cobb County
598 Castlewood Drive
Last updated April 30 2019 at 1:13 PM

598 Castlewood Drive

598 Castlewood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

598 Castlewood Drive, Cobb County, GA 30067
Powers Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
courtyard
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/247e530038 ----
Nicely renovated mid century modern 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Marietta. All hardwood floors and tile in kitchen. Kitchen includes stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher, range stove top, white cabinets. Separate dining area. Family room with large wall window. Kitchen opens to dining room and living room. Bonus room with carpeted area. Additional bonus room in back with large storage closets. Deck in backyard. Large wooded landscaped backyard. One car carport. Available immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 598 Castlewood Drive have any available units?
598 Castlewood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 598 Castlewood Drive have?
Some of 598 Castlewood Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 598 Castlewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
598 Castlewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 598 Castlewood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 598 Castlewood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 598 Castlewood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 598 Castlewood Drive offers parking.
Does 598 Castlewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 598 Castlewood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 598 Castlewood Drive have a pool?
No, 598 Castlewood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 598 Castlewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 598 Castlewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 598 Castlewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 598 Castlewood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 598 Castlewood Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 598 Castlewood Drive has units with air conditioning.
