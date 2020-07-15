All apartments in Cobb County
Find more places like 590 Plaza Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cobb County, GA
/
590 Plaza Drive
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:50 PM

590 Plaza Drive

590 Plaza Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

590 Plaza Drive, Cobb County, GA 30082

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 590 Plaza Drive have any available units?
590 Plaza Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
Is 590 Plaza Drive currently offering any rent specials?
590 Plaza Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 590 Plaza Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 590 Plaza Drive is pet friendly.
Does 590 Plaza Drive offer parking?
Yes, 590 Plaza Drive offers parking.
Does 590 Plaza Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 590 Plaza Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 590 Plaza Drive have a pool?
Yes, 590 Plaza Drive has a pool.
Does 590 Plaza Drive have accessible units?
No, 590 Plaza Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 590 Plaza Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 590 Plaza Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 590 Plaza Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 590 Plaza Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brighton Way Apartments
100 Parkway Ave SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
The Alcove
2200 Woodlands Dr SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Park at Kennesaw
2250 Ellison Lakes Dr
Kennesaw, GA 30152
The Avenues of Kennesaw East & West
3900 George Busbee Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
The BelAire Apartment Homes
825 Powder Springs St
Marietta, GA 30064
Riverside House
3000 Shadowood Pkwy SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Ivy Ridge Apartments
2650 Bentley Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067
The District at Vinings
2800 Paces Ferry Rd SE
Vinings, GA 30339

Similar Pages

Cobb County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GAMilton, GAVinings, GAAcworth, GAMableton, GALithia Springs, GAFair Oaks, GA
Douglasville, GAAustell, GAHiram, GAPowder Springs, GACartersville, GANorth Druid Hills, GADruid Hills, GAEast Point, GAHolly Springs, GADallas, GAGresham Park, GAChamblee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College