Cobb County, GA
5875 Riverstone Circle
Last updated April 23 2019 at 6:05 AM

5875 Riverstone Circle

5875 Riverstone Cir · No Longer Available
Location

5875 Riverstone Cir, Cobb County, GA 30339

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This luxury townhome is a must see! Convenient to SunTrust Park, Chattahoochee Park/hiking trails, I-75/285, shopping, schools, etc. Custom upgrades throughout: 4 spacious bedrooms, Gourmet Chef's kitchen with Quartz countertops. Built-In closets, Plantation shutters, Site finished hardwoods, Granite counters and crown moulding. Dual, white marble fireplace, Custom arches, Chair rail in Living/Dining room, Wrought iron staircase, Bar/Pool Rm, New Smart Belt Garage openers, Premier Garage flooring, and Under Deck system. Owner is a licensed agent- License #330733.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5875 Riverstone Circle have any available units?
5875 Riverstone Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 5875 Riverstone Circle have?
Some of 5875 Riverstone Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5875 Riverstone Circle currently offering any rent specials?
5875 Riverstone Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5875 Riverstone Circle pet-friendly?
No, 5875 Riverstone Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 5875 Riverstone Circle offer parking?
Yes, 5875 Riverstone Circle offers parking.
Does 5875 Riverstone Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5875 Riverstone Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5875 Riverstone Circle have a pool?
Yes, 5875 Riverstone Circle has a pool.
Does 5875 Riverstone Circle have accessible units?
No, 5875 Riverstone Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 5875 Riverstone Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5875 Riverstone Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 5875 Riverstone Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 5875 Riverstone Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
