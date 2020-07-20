5875 Riverstone Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

This luxury townhome is a must see! Convenient to SunTrust Park, Chattahoochee Park/hiking trails, I-75/285, shopping, schools, etc. Custom upgrades throughout: 4 spacious bedrooms, Gourmet Chef's kitchen with Quartz countertops. Built-In closets, Plantation shutters, Site finished hardwoods, Granite counters and crown moulding. Dual, white marble fireplace, Custom arches, Chair rail in Living/Dining room, Wrought iron staircase, Bar/Pool Rm, New Smart Belt Garage openers, Premier Garage flooring, and Under Deck system. Owner is a licensed agent- License #330733.