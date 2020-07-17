All apartments in Cobb County
5845 Riverstone Circle
Last updated April 9 2019 at 8:58 AM

5845 Riverstone Circle

5845 Riverstone Cir · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5845 Riverstone Cir, Cobb County, GA 30339

GREAT LOCATION! LOVELY SPACIOUS TOWNHOUSE. LIVING ROOM FEATURES A BALCONY AND FIREPLACE. HARDWOODS ON MAIN AND GREAT DETAILS. LARGE KITCHEN WITH VIEW TO BREAKFAST AND DINING ROOM. MASTER WITH SITTING ROOM AND BALCONY UP. FINISHED TERRACE LEVEL.PRIVATE BACKYARD. LUXURIOUS LIVING SPACES!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5845 Riverstone Circle have any available units?
5845 Riverstone Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 5845 Riverstone Circle have?
Some of 5845 Riverstone Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5845 Riverstone Circle currently offering any rent specials?
5845 Riverstone Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5845 Riverstone Circle pet-friendly?
No, 5845 Riverstone Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 5845 Riverstone Circle offer parking?
Yes, 5845 Riverstone Circle offers parking.
Does 5845 Riverstone Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5845 Riverstone Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5845 Riverstone Circle have a pool?
No, 5845 Riverstone Circle does not have a pool.
Does 5845 Riverstone Circle have accessible units?
No, 5845 Riverstone Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 5845 Riverstone Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5845 Riverstone Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 5845 Riverstone Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 5845 Riverstone Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
