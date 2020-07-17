GREAT LOCATION! LOVELY SPACIOUS TOWNHOUSE. LIVING ROOM FEATURES A BALCONY AND FIREPLACE. HARDWOODS ON MAIN AND GREAT DETAILS. LARGE KITCHEN WITH VIEW TO BREAKFAST AND DINING ROOM. MASTER WITH SITTING ROOM AND BALCONY UP. FINISHED TERRACE LEVEL.PRIVATE BACKYARD. LUXURIOUS LIVING SPACES!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5845 Riverstone Circle have any available units?
5845 Riverstone Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 5845 Riverstone Circle have?
Some of 5845 Riverstone Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5845 Riverstone Circle currently offering any rent specials?
5845 Riverstone Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.