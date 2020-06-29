All apartments in Cobb County
Last updated July 17 2019 at 3:07 AM

5824 Riverstone Circle

5824 Riverstone Cir · No Longer Available
Location

5824 Riverstone Cir, Cobb County, GA 30339

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Executive townhome offering an Atlanta address, Versatile floor plan has huge great room & french doors opening to front balcony, 10' ceilings on main lev, hrdwd floors, sep dining room, breakfast bar & breakfast room or sunroom which opens to a covered deck. Upper level has loft area, spacious laundry room, bedroom with private bath & master suite with sitting area and private deck. Master bath has double vanities, separate whirpool tub & shower and large walk-in closet. Terrace level features rec room, bedroom, & full bath plus patio. This is a great rental!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5824 Riverstone Circle have any available units?
5824 Riverstone Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 5824 Riverstone Circle have?
Some of 5824 Riverstone Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5824 Riverstone Circle currently offering any rent specials?
5824 Riverstone Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5824 Riverstone Circle pet-friendly?
No, 5824 Riverstone Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 5824 Riverstone Circle offer parking?
Yes, 5824 Riverstone Circle offers parking.
Does 5824 Riverstone Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5824 Riverstone Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5824 Riverstone Circle have a pool?
No, 5824 Riverstone Circle does not have a pool.
Does 5824 Riverstone Circle have accessible units?
No, 5824 Riverstone Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 5824 Riverstone Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5824 Riverstone Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 5824 Riverstone Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 5824 Riverstone Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
