5824 Riverstone Circle

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Executive townhome offering an Atlanta address, Versatile floor plan has huge great room & french doors opening to front balcony, 10' ceilings on main lev, hrdwd floors, sep dining room, breakfast bar & breakfast room or sunroom which opens to a covered deck. Upper level has loft area, spacious laundry room, bedroom with private bath & master suite with sitting area and private deck. Master bath has double vanities, separate whirpool tub & shower and large walk-in closet. Terrace level features rec room, bedroom, & full bath plus patio. This is a great rental!!