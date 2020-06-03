5800 Oakdale Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Conveniently located townhome in swim community minutes to I-285 & 20 minutes to the airport and close to Smyrna/Vinings. This well-maintained 3 Bedrooms 2.5 baths townhome features hardwoods on main level, family room w/ gas fireplace, stainless steel appliances in kitchen, dining room & powder room. Upstairs has master suite w/ vaulted ceilings, Whirlpool tub, separate shower w/ double vanities, huge walk in closet, 2 large secondary bedrooms with another full bath, laundry room w/ washer & dryer included.