Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5800 Oakdale Rd

5800 Oakdale Road
Location

5800 Oakdale Road, Cobb County, GA 30126

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Conveniently located townhome in swim community minutes to I-285 & 20 minutes to the airport and close to Smyrna/Vinings. This well-maintained 3 Bedrooms 2.5 baths townhome features hardwoods on main level, family room w/ gas fireplace, stainless steel appliances in kitchen, dining room & powder room. Upstairs has master suite w/ vaulted ceilings, Whirlpool tub, separate shower w/ double vanities, huge walk in closet, 2 large secondary bedrooms with another full bath, laundry room w/ washer & dryer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5800 Oakdale Rd have any available units?
5800 Oakdale Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 5800 Oakdale Rd have?
Some of 5800 Oakdale Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5800 Oakdale Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5800 Oakdale Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5800 Oakdale Rd pet-friendly?
No, 5800 Oakdale Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 5800 Oakdale Rd offer parking?
Yes, 5800 Oakdale Rd offers parking.
Does 5800 Oakdale Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5800 Oakdale Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5800 Oakdale Rd have a pool?
Yes, 5800 Oakdale Rd has a pool.
Does 5800 Oakdale Rd have accessible units?
No, 5800 Oakdale Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5800 Oakdale Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5800 Oakdale Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 5800 Oakdale Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 5800 Oakdale Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
