Cobb County, GA
5705 Hiram Lithia Springs Road Southwest
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5705 Hiram Lithia Springs Road Southwest

5705 Hiram Lithia Springs Road · No Longer Available
Location

5705 Hiram Lithia Springs Road, Cobb County, GA 30127

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,000 sf home is located in Powder Springs, Ga. This home features beautiful tile and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, spacious dining area, cozy fireplace and car garage. Private fully fenced in yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5705 Hiram Lithia Springs Road Southwest have any available units?
5705 Hiram Lithia Springs Road Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 5705 Hiram Lithia Springs Road Southwest have?
Some of 5705 Hiram Lithia Springs Road Southwest's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5705 Hiram Lithia Springs Road Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
5705 Hiram Lithia Springs Road Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5705 Hiram Lithia Springs Road Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 5705 Hiram Lithia Springs Road Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 5705 Hiram Lithia Springs Road Southwest offer parking?
Yes, 5705 Hiram Lithia Springs Road Southwest offers parking.
Does 5705 Hiram Lithia Springs Road Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5705 Hiram Lithia Springs Road Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5705 Hiram Lithia Springs Road Southwest have a pool?
No, 5705 Hiram Lithia Springs Road Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 5705 Hiram Lithia Springs Road Southwest have accessible units?
No, 5705 Hiram Lithia Springs Road Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 5705 Hiram Lithia Springs Road Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 5705 Hiram Lithia Springs Road Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5705 Hiram Lithia Springs Road Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 5705 Hiram Lithia Springs Road Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
