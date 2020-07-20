Rent Calculator
Home
/
Cobb County, GA
/
5665 Rutland Drive
Last updated May 11 2019 at 2:21 PM
1 of 23
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5665 Rutland Drive
5665 Rutland Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5665 Rutland Dr, Cobb County, GA 30127
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5665 Rutland Drive have any available units?
5665 Rutland Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Cobb County, GA
.
What amenities does 5665 Rutland Drive have?
Some of 5665 Rutland Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking.
Amenities section
.
Is 5665 Rutland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5665 Rutland Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5665 Rutland Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5665 Rutland Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Cobb County
.
Does 5665 Rutland Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5665 Rutland Drive offers parking.
Does 5665 Rutland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5665 Rutland Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5665 Rutland Drive have a pool?
No, 5665 Rutland Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5665 Rutland Drive have accessible units?
No, 5665 Rutland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5665 Rutland Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5665 Rutland Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5665 Rutland Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5665 Rutland Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
