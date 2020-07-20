5564 River Heights Crossing Se

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Totally renovated bottom floor condo. Small den for an office, can lights throughout, hrdwds, blinds, new HVAC, new kitchen, w/d, fridge, and private. Bedrooms are good size and family room comes w/ a fireplace. Walk out patio w/ room for a small table and chairs. Location is close to the Riverwalk, off Columns drive, and in desired east cobb. Landlord will continue to receive mail at the property, utilities will remain in the landlords name and tenant will be billed. Landlord requires no smoking, no pets, and a few other specific needs of landlord.