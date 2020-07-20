All apartments in Cobb County
Find more places like 5564 River Heights Crossing Se.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cobb County, GA
/
5564 River Heights Crossing Se
Last updated May 9 2019 at 2:34 AM

5564 River Heights Crossing Se

5564 River Heights Xing SE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5564 River Heights Xing SE, Cobb County, GA 30067

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Totally renovated bottom floor condo. Small den for an office, can lights throughout, hrdwds, blinds, new HVAC, new kitchen, w/d, fridge, and private. Bedrooms are good size and family room comes w/ a fireplace. Walk out patio w/ room for a small table and chairs. Location is close to the Riverwalk, off Columns drive, and in desired east cobb. Landlord will continue to receive mail at the property, utilities will remain in the landlords name and tenant will be billed. Landlord requires no smoking, no pets, and a few other specific needs of landlord.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5564 River Heights Crossing Se have any available units?
5564 River Heights Crossing Se doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 5564 River Heights Crossing Se have?
Some of 5564 River Heights Crossing Se's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5564 River Heights Crossing Se currently offering any rent specials?
5564 River Heights Crossing Se is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5564 River Heights Crossing Se pet-friendly?
No, 5564 River Heights Crossing Se is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 5564 River Heights Crossing Se offer parking?
Yes, 5564 River Heights Crossing Se offers parking.
Does 5564 River Heights Crossing Se have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5564 River Heights Crossing Se offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5564 River Heights Crossing Se have a pool?
No, 5564 River Heights Crossing Se does not have a pool.
Does 5564 River Heights Crossing Se have accessible units?
No, 5564 River Heights Crossing Se does not have accessible units.
Does 5564 River Heights Crossing Se have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5564 River Heights Crossing Se has units with dishwashers.
Does 5564 River Heights Crossing Se have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5564 River Heights Crossing Se has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rosemont Vinings Ridge
3200 Post Woods Dr
Atlanta, GA 30339
Marketplace Vista
1486 Terrell Mill Road Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30067
Lakeside At Town Center
425 Williams Dr
Marietta, GA 30066
Lantern Ridge
1810 Roswell Rd
Marietta, GA 30062
Wyndcliff Galleria
2350 Cobb Pkwy SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
400 Winchester at Vinings Apartment Homes
400 Winchester Trail
Vinings, GA 30339
The District at Vinings
2800 Paces Ferry Rd SE
Vinings, GA 30339
Shiloh Green
50 Walton Green Way NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144

Similar Pages

Cobb County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GAMilton, GAVinings, GAAcworth, GAMableton, GALithia Springs, GAFair Oaks, GA
Douglasville, GAAustell, GAHiram, GAPowder Springs, GACartersville, GANorth Druid Hills, GADruid Hills, GAEast Point, GAHolly Springs, GADallas, GAGresham Park, GAChamblee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College