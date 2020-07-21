All apartments in Cobb County
55 Woodlawn Drive NE
55 Woodlawn Drive NE

55 Woodlawn Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
55 Woodlawn Drive Northeast, Cobb County, GA 30067

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
extra storage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
East Cobb Move-in Ready, Over-Sized Ranch in Walton/Dickerson/Sope Creek School district, over Woodlawn Drive and easy access to I-285, 400 Highways. Private huge backyard access from living room/master & sunroom. Additional large room with full bath perfect for in-law-suit or office w/ separate entrance. Family room with a fireplace facing kitchen,plus covered sunroom facing backyard and family room.Additional Living room facing backyard. 2-space Garage w/ extra storage.Separate Laundry room with additional storage. Close to East Cobb library, restaurants and,shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 55 Woodlawn Drive NE have any available units?
55 Woodlawn Drive NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 55 Woodlawn Drive NE have?
Some of 55 Woodlawn Drive NE's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 55 Woodlawn Drive NE currently offering any rent specials?
55 Woodlawn Drive NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 55 Woodlawn Drive NE pet-friendly?
No, 55 Woodlawn Drive NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 55 Woodlawn Drive NE offer parking?
Yes, 55 Woodlawn Drive NE offers parking.
Does 55 Woodlawn Drive NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 55 Woodlawn Drive NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 55 Woodlawn Drive NE have a pool?
No, 55 Woodlawn Drive NE does not have a pool.
Does 55 Woodlawn Drive NE have accessible units?
No, 55 Woodlawn Drive NE does not have accessible units.
Does 55 Woodlawn Drive NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 55 Woodlawn Drive NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 55 Woodlawn Drive NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 55 Woodlawn Drive NE does not have units with air conditioning.
