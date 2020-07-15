All apartments in Cobb County
Find more places like 5412 Jamestowne Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cobb County, GA
/
5412 Jamestowne Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5412 Jamestowne Drive

5412 Jamestowne Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5412 Jamestowne Drive, Cobb County, GA 30127

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Life. Well Lived.
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.0 bathrooms, and approximately 1,488 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submi

(RLNE4673796)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5412 Jamestowne Drive have any available units?
5412 Jamestowne Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 5412 Jamestowne Drive have?
Some of 5412 Jamestowne Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5412 Jamestowne Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5412 Jamestowne Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5412 Jamestowne Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5412 Jamestowne Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5412 Jamestowne Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5412 Jamestowne Drive offers parking.
Does 5412 Jamestowne Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5412 Jamestowne Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5412 Jamestowne Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5412 Jamestowne Drive has a pool.
Does 5412 Jamestowne Drive have accessible units?
No, 5412 Jamestowne Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5412 Jamestowne Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5412 Jamestowne Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5412 Jamestowne Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5412 Jamestowne Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Arbors at East Cobb
1800 Roswell Rd
Marietta, GA 30062
Walton on the Chattahoochee
6640 Akers Mill Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Overton Rise
3695 Cumberland Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30339
Paces Ridge at Vinings
3900 Paces Walk SE
Vinings, GA 30339
The Gardens of East Cobb
2850 Delk Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Avonlea Square
1836 Roswell St SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Cumberland Pointe
1202 Wexford Hills Pkwy SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Park at Vinings
3000 Spring Hill Pkwy SE
Smyrna, GA 30080

Similar Pages

Cobb County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GAMilton, GAVinings, GAAcworth, GAMableton, GALithia Springs, GAFair Oaks, GA
Douglasville, GAAustell, GAHiram, GAPowder Springs, GACartersville, GANorth Druid Hills, GADruid Hills, GAEast Point, GAHolly Springs, GADallas, GAGresham Park, GAChamblee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College