All apartments in Cobb County
Find more places like 5394 Telford Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cobb County, GA
/
5394 Telford Court
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:09 PM

5394 Telford Court

5394 Telford Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5394 Telford Court, Cobb County, GA 30127

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Home in Powder Springs with a Spacious Backyard
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 2,019 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This

(RLNE5742213)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5394 Telford Court have any available units?
5394 Telford Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 5394 Telford Court have?
Some of 5394 Telford Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5394 Telford Court currently offering any rent specials?
5394 Telford Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5394 Telford Court pet-friendly?
No, 5394 Telford Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 5394 Telford Court offer parking?
Yes, 5394 Telford Court offers parking.
Does 5394 Telford Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5394 Telford Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5394 Telford Court have a pool?
Yes, 5394 Telford Court has a pool.
Does 5394 Telford Court have accessible units?
No, 5394 Telford Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5394 Telford Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5394 Telford Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 5394 Telford Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 5394 Telford Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Marketplace Vista
1486 Terrell Mill Road Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30067
Walton on the Chattahoochee
6640 Akers Mill Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Riverstone at Powers Ferry
899 Powers Ferry Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Parkside at Town Center
1615 Cobb Pkwy NW
Marietta, GA 30062
Bell Vinings
3151 Stillhouse Ln SE
Vinings, GA 30339
The Life at Windy Hill
2751 Hammondton Road
Marietta, GA 30060
The Encore
3290 Cobb Galleria Pkwy SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Park at Vinings
3000 Spring Hill Pkwy SE
Smyrna, GA 30080

Similar Pages

Cobb County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GAMilton, GAVinings, GAAcworth, GAMableton, GALithia Springs, GAFair Oaks, GA
Douglasville, GAAustell, GAHiram, GAPowder Springs, GACartersville, GANorth Druid Hills, GADruid Hills, GAEast Point, GAHolly Springs, GADallas, GAGresham Park, GAChamblee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College