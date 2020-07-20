All apartments in Cobb County
Cobb County, GA
5394 Springbrook Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5394 Springbrook Lane

5394 Springoak Ln · No Longer Available
Location

5394 Springoak Ln, Cobb County, GA 30127

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Live One Month Rent Free
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and approximately 2,268 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
Offer cannot be combined with any other offers. Move-in must occur 14-days after application approval. Offer only valid to U.S. residents, 18 years or older, who have signed a lease of 13 months or longer. Offer does not apply to additional resident in occupied homes or lease renewals. This offer may change or be cancelled at any time at the sole discretion of Tricon American Homes.

(RLNE4599883)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5394 Springbrook Lane have any available units?
5394 Springbrook Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 5394 Springbrook Lane have?
Some of 5394 Springbrook Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5394 Springbrook Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5394 Springbrook Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5394 Springbrook Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5394 Springbrook Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 5394 Springbrook Lane offer parking?
No, 5394 Springbrook Lane does not offer parking.
Does 5394 Springbrook Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5394 Springbrook Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5394 Springbrook Lane have a pool?
No, 5394 Springbrook Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5394 Springbrook Lane have accessible units?
No, 5394 Springbrook Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5394 Springbrook Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5394 Springbrook Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 5394 Springbrook Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5394 Springbrook Lane has units with air conditioning.
